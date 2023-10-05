ONE Fight Night 15 preview and predictions: Jonathan Di Bella vs. Danial Williams

Two strikers with contrasting yet equally devastating styles will collide in the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 15: Le vs. Freymanov on Prime Video.

Before Thanh Le and Ilya Freymanov settle who takes home the interim featherweight MMA world title, reigning ONE strawweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Di Bella makes his return to the ONE ring.

His first world title defense, however, won’t be a walk in the park, since he’ll be trading heavy leather with a knockout artist of the highest order, Danial Williams.

The cerebral Di Bella has left a trail of excellence wherever he goes, amassing an undefeated 11-0 professional record. The Canadian-Italian superstar showcased his lethal precision against world-class opposition when he outclassed Zhang Peimian last year to become the king of the division.

Williams, on the other hand, has hit a few bumps along the way, as he valiantly took on some massive names in MMA, Muay Thai, and kickboxing. ‘Mini T’ brings forth a wealth of experience from his scraps against the best of the best. Plus, it only takes one clean shot for the Australian-Thai to turn the tide in any fight.

This can’t-miss all-striking affair will aptly take place in ‘The Mecca of Muay Thai’ Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok on October 6, live in US primetime. As always, Prime Video subscribers in North America can witness the grand spectacle free of charge.

With that said, let’s take a look at Sportskeeda MMA’s ONE Championship team’s expert picks and predictions for this massive firefight.

James De Rozario: Jonathan Di Bella by decision

Williams and Di Bella will be entangled in a proper scrap, one that will see both chins, body, and head, tested to their fullest extent. And after a five-round war, I envision the Montreal native going back home with the 26-pound gold in his suitcase.

‘Mini T’ – if he stays true to himself – would come out looking to land heavy combinations to draw a reaction early on. He will weather the storm and probably look in cruise control until the midway point of the fight.

But as his energy bar drops, Di Bella should capitalize and sting when it matters most. The kingpin barely leaves himself open from close quarters, and he’s always ready to let one rip particularly with his right hook and his slapping left kicks.

He also tends to do better when the match goes deeper, and I see this troubling Williams’ brawl-like approach especially when the Australian-Thai starts fading away as he did against Superlek or Rodtang. Despite that, I don’t see a knockout coming in favor of either warrior.

That being said, Di Bella would have done enough by the end of the 15 minutes to easily score a win on the scorecards.

Mike Murillo: Jonathan Di Bella via TKO

This is going to be an exciting and explosive contest and I do not see it going the distance as the two fighters can churn out a finish at a snap of a finger. And the finish will be delivered by Jonathan Di Bella by TKO in the championship rounds.

The reigning ONE strawweight kickboxing world champion is precision personified, who throws solid hits, be they punches or head kicks, at the most opportune of times. He does not get rattled easily, which should serve him well against a brawler like Williams.

I see Di Bella though having his hands full early on against Mini T, who I expect to come out like a house on fire to begin the contest. But when the dust clears, so to speak, Di Bella should start taking control and set himself up for an explosive finish.

Both fighters have promised to bring the “bang” and the “boom” in a total war. And I do not see it going any other way than that.

Anatoly Pimentel: Jonathan Di Bella via KO/TKO

Jonathan Di Bella and Danial Williams both promised that they would bring their A-games in their upcoming ONE strawweight kickboxing world title fight at ONE Fight Night 15 and if both do, it will be an absolute banger.

Wiliams is expected to bring his relentless forward-pressure attack, while Di Bella is likely to bring a more measured and technical approach because he will have the reach advantage.

This reach advantage will be crucial in this match, and if the defending champion can fully utilize it, then I see him winning the fight via a late TKO/KO finish to retain his world title.

Vince Richards: Danial Williams by decision

Could this be Danial Williams’ crowning moment in ONE Championship? Well, it might be.

This isn’t a knock on defending ONE strawweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Di Bella, but a praise to just how deadly Danial Williams is if the cards are stacked in his favor.

Williams has been the old reliable for ONE Championship and that is because he’s capable of putting on banger after banger, and I expect that he’ll bring the intensity to Di Bella as early as the opening bell.

Di Bella is as aggressive as anyone, but Williams’ aggression comes with valuable experience he learned from his wars against ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon and ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9.

I expect Williams to go forward and work behind his jabs in an attempt to break Di Bella’s rhythm. Once Williams gets his offense going, he should blast away at Di Bella and exploit any weaknesses the Italian-Canadian will have.

It could end in a knockout, but I see this fight going to the judges’ scorecards.