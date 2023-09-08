Disabled Destiny 2 Exotic makes players question Bungie's game testers

Bungie has disabled a Destiny 2 Exotic that was introduced in the new season. The developers disabling Exotics is not unheard of. Whenever a game-breaking bug is discovered, Bungie is prompt in disabling it. However, after this new Exotic was disabled, players started talking about the company's game testers.

Usually, a Destiny 2 Exotic is either disabled or nerfed after it provides players with an unfair advantage in a particular game mode. So what did the Pyrogale Gauntlets do, and when will they be available again?

Disabled Destiny 2 Exotic to get re-enabled after two weeks

Expand Tweet

Based on a tweet posted by the Bungie Help page, the Destiny 2 Exotic Pyrogale Gauntlets was disabled due to certain issues and would be re-enabled on September 19. While it's understandable that it takes time to deploy a fix, it does raise several questions with respect to the amount of testing that's done before a new patch is deployed.

Considering that the Destiny 2 Exotic Pyrogale Gauntlets were added in the seasonal patch itself, it can be assumed that the bugs surrounding this item were introduced in the said patch. There's usually a considerable amount of testing that goes on before a patch is deployed. However, many players are wondering if the amount of testing is adequate for a game like Destiny 2. According to them, if there had been sufficient testing, the developers could have avoided this situation by disabling the Destiny 2 Exotic altogether.

@murdawkewas of the opinion that the developers should hire individuals in the community who deliberately look for ways to break the game to ensure a smoother and more precise testing procedure.

Expand Tweet

Bungie is quite notorious for disabling Exotics in the game. They've also been accused of disabling items that players claimed to be having fun with, and some players feel like they've been doing so a bit too much of late. @_Blliiss said:

Expand Tweet

@daniel_pockrus echoed a similar sentiment:

Expand Tweet

Since there's just one season before The Final Shape goes live, the developers should focus on some of these persistent issues and figure out a way to stop them from occurring repeatedly. @VIP3R187 was unhappy about how new Exotics influence the gameplay mechanics:

Expand Tweet

That said, the developers have been communicating well. Bungie is known for its transparency and openness to feedback, so there's still hope for the game. However, if these problems persist, it might lead to serious issues in The Final Shape, which is a very important expansion for the developers.