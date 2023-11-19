"I was right": Former NASCAR driver Kenny Wallace fully onboard with F1's return to Las Vegas

A lot has been said about F1's return to the deserts of Nevada with the Las Vegas Grand Prix, and former NASCAR driver Kenny Wallace seems to be one of many to jump on to that bandwagon. The former Xfinity Series driver-turned-podcast host is a popular figure amongst fans of NASCAR.

Known for his quirky take on all things motorsports, Wallace recently spoke about how F1's return to Sin City went. Despite getting off to a rocky start with Carlos Sainz's Ferrari being damaged by a drain cover, the overall event exceeded the fans' expectations of how exciting F1 can be.

The event, which had been in the pipeline for over a year, came under scrutiny when the incident in Free Practice 1 threatened to put a "black eye" on the sport. However, Kenny Wallace thought otherwise.

After the race concluded on Saturday night local time, the 60-year-old, along with many of the sport's critics, were seen delighted with what turned out to be one of the year's most exciting races. Despite Max Verstappen winning the race, there were several changes for the lead as well as numerous passes on the track, which, by the way, included the Las Vegas Strip.

Kenny Wallace took to X (formerly Twitter) to express his feelings and wrote:

"As I said earlier. Vegas was gonna be a good show. And it was. I was right. Therefore, Eye am THEEEE GREATEST"

Kenny Wallace might become an F1 fan after the Las Vegas GP

The former NASCAR Xfinity Series driver was seen reposting several updates as well as anecdotes about the recently concluded Las Vegas GP. Despite coming under attack for poor management of the track after an incident in Practice, the event managed to put on a show for the fans.

Kenny Wallace seemed to be enjoying the action on the temporary street track set up partly on the Las Vegas Strip and wrote:

"I am really enjoying the @F1 race. A LOT of passing. The Loooong strait away makes for great drafting and a slingshot pass"

Along with the F1 race, Wallace was also seen supporting Dale Earnhardt Jr. as the Hall of Famer took on the South Carolina 400 at Florence Motor Speedway, finishing in a respectable P8.

With the NASCAR offseason in full swing, it is all the more exciting for fans of motorsports to see famous personalities from different series take an interest in different forms of racing.