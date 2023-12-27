Brodie Kostecki unlikely to follow Shane van Gisbergen to a full-time NASCAR switch in 2025 - Reports

Reigning Supercars champion Brodie Kostecki is unlikely to follow in Shane van Gisbergen's footsteps as his plans for a full-time NASCAR switch have been momentarily put on hold, as per reports.

Kostecki is coming off a sensational campaign in the Supercars series, where he battled three-time champion Shane van Gisbergen for the title and emerged as the victor. He also made his NASCAR Cup Series debut at Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course race in August.

With Van Gisbergen moving to the Xfinity Series for 2024, there is plenty of speculation surrounding Kostecki's NASCAR plans. The latter will be entering the final year of his current contract with Erebus Motorsports in 2024 and will be a free agent for 2025.

According to Speedcafe.com, the 26-year-old is not pursuing a full-time switch to NASCAR in the short term and is expected to continue full-time in the Supercars series beyond next season.

Brodie Kostecki

Despite his move reportedly being put on hold, Erebus Motorsports boss Barry Ryan stated that working with Kostecki on his NASCAR plans would be key to keeping him with the team beyond his contract. Ryan also indicates this will simultaneously help the team foster its links with Cup Series outfit Richard Childress Racing.

This will be in the form of part-time NASCAR entries for the Australian, who is set to make four starts with RCR in 2024, with MobileX serving as the primary sponsor.

The reigning Supercars champion is expected to continue racing Down Under and will join his former rival Shane van Gisbergen in limited outings next season.

Shane van Gisbergen admits being "anxious" about Superspeedway races

Three-time Supercars champion Shane van Gisbergen will be a rookie next season, as he gears up to join Kaulig Racing's Xfinity team for 2024. He is also set to make at least seven starts in the Cup Series.

Shane van Gisbergen will be entering his rookie season with a single paved-oval start to his name. The Kiwi driver acknowledged the lack of experience on ovals and is anxious about Superspeedway races, where the entire field is bunched up. He said (via motorsports.com):

"Watching that is like a high-speed chess match, but also a lottery I guess. Our first race. I don't really know how to approach it or what to expect. We get a little bit of practice so I can get a feel for the car and the cars around me at that speed, but that style of racing is so far removed from everything I've ever done."

"Superspeedways is probably what I'm most anxious about, or unsure about what's going to happen or how the cars race. That's going to be a tough first one," he added.

Van Gisbergen will make his Superspeedway debut in the ARCA season opener at Daytona, before making his Xfinity Series debut on the same weekend.