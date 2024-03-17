Dale Earnhardt Jr. questions NASCAR's solution to Bristol tire grip issues after Kyle Busch, Denny Hamlin and other drivers’ complaints

Former NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. joined the group of drivers voicing their displeasure with the tire grip issues in the lead-up to the Cup race at Bristol Motor Speedway on March 17.

Following the qualifying and practice races for the Food City 500 race in Bristol, numerous drivers, including the likes of reigning champion Ryan Blaney and Denny Hamlin, expressed their concerns about the lack of tire control on the surface.

Hamlin told Fox Sports' Jamie Little:

"I think someone pee-peed in the Goodyear rubber mixture I’m not really sure, but it’s definitely really different. It’s kind of enjoyable because everyone is so out in left field right now. This is certainly different, to be the same tire. I’m not sure if the mixture of the resin, it’s thrown all of us for a loop here in the short-term."

Kyle Busch, who missed out on winning the Truck Series race at Bristol on Saturday by a hair-thin margin, also expressed his disappointment with the surface. Ryan Blaney, Chris Buescher, Martin Truex Jr., and several other drivers were left scratching their heads after Saturday's racing action.

Sharing his views on the incident, NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr. took a cheeky jibe at NASCAR's decision to abandon asphalt — a surface known for its grip — on his X (formerly Twitter) handle.

He wrote:

"Asphalt is known to increase grip."

Expand Tweet

Dale Earnhardt Jr. shares the behind-the-scenes intricacies of sponsorship deal

In a quirky marketing stunt, Dale Earnhardt Jr. partnered with long-time sponsor Hellmann's Mayonnaise earlier this week, denouncing the use of mayo inside a toast.

While going door-to-door and engaging with fans in the small town of Toast, North Carolina, Earnhardt spoke to FOX8, saying:

"To be honest with you, I get a little competitive about our market shares. So when I get paired with a brand like Hellmann's, I'm like 'alright, where are we in each country and what do we need to do to get stronger."

Emphasizing a drive to maximize market share, Dale Jr. added:

"So, there's an effort behind it, and you can't help but get competitive to make sure you're not only winning on the racetrack, you're also winning off the racetrack."

Earnhardt has had a long-standing association with Hellmann's Mayonnaise, with the American brand sponsoring the two-time Xfinity Series champion on his car during NASCAR races.