Four NASCAR Cup Series races to look out for in 2024

With the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season less than 90 days away, excitement for the third season of competition with the Next Gen cars is already building up. Two new cars await for the fans to feast their eyes on next year, along with key additions to the sport in terms of international talent such as Brodie Kostecki and Shane van Gisbergen. The 2024 season could be another turning point for the sport, which has seen an upturn in engagement this year.

Continuing from where the 2023 season left off, NASCAR is on a mission to re-invent itself while keeping its core values and audience engaged as well.

NASCAR has made waves in the world of motorsports this season with the success of the new Chicago Street Race this year despite challenges with the rain, and the influx of F1 World Champions such as Jenson Button into the sport.

A key factor in this new-found global attention for the sport also came in the form of Hendrick Motorsports' Garage 56 entry at Le Mans, which was enjoyed by fans of racing the world over.

Going into the 2024 season, an already mixed-up schedule this year continues with key changes. The Bristol Spring race returns to an asphalt surface after dabbling with dirt a few times, and new-age events such as the Clash at the Coliseum also return.

Four highly anticipated NASCAR Cup Series races to look out for in 2024

With a lot of variety to choose from, here are our picks for the most anticipated races of next year:

4. Clash at the LA Memorial Coliseum

The Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum returns to the city of Los Angeles for the third time with NASCAR racing inside the stadium-style LA Memorial Coliseum, offering fans unprecedented views of racing action. Along with the usual Cup Series suspects, the Mexico Series is also going to be joining in as the event goes live on February 4, 2024 at 8:00 pm ET.

3. Iowa Corn 350 at Iowa Speedway

The newly named Iowa Corn 350 will see the highest echelon of stock car racing visit the 7/8 mile-long oval track situated in Newton. The year 1953 marked the last time NASCAR went racing in the state of Iowa at the track, with Hall of Fame driver Herb Thomas visiting the victory lane over 60 years ago.

The event is expected to go live on June 16, 2024 at 7:00 pm ET.

2. All-Star weekend at North Wilkesboro Speedway

North Wilkesboro Speedway returns as the venue hosting the NASCAR All-Star Open and All-Star Race once again in 2024. The differentiating factor from last year's event is going to be the resurfaced asphalt at the historic venue, which is expected to fix some of the difficulties drivers faced during overtaking last season.

The race goes live on May 19, 2024 at 8:00 pm ET.

1. Grant Park 165/Chicago Street Race

NASCAR returns to the streets of The Windy City in 2024 with a determination to improve on what was a relatively successful first crack at a street race in the history of the sport. Shane van Gisbergen's feel-good story of a victory in the sport's top series on his debut was a major contributing factor.

The governing body and fans hope for a clear, uninterrupted race next year, without rain interference. The event goes live on July 7, 2024 at 4:30 pm ET.