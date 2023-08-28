Full race results of NASCAR ARCA Series at Milwaukee Mile

The 2023 NASCAR ARCA Sprecher 150 is finally done and dusted. The 15th race of the 2023 ARCA Menards Series started at 1 pm ET on Sunday (August 27) at the Milwaukee Mile, with a total of 23 entries.

William Sawalich, driving the #18 Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing, clinched his third win of the 2023 ARCA Menards Series season in a dominating fashion at the 1.015-mile oval track.

Sawalich emerged victorious after batting against Jesse Love for the lead multiple times, with Sawalich eventually regained the lead in the final laps.

Sawalich got to the rear bumper of the championship points leader heading into the first corner with five laps remaining in the race and then held off Love to take the checkered flag. Sawalich led 141 of the 150 laps and crossed the finish line 0.528 seconds ahead of Love. The win marked his fifth career NASCAR ARCA Series victory.

Speaking about his race-winning move on Love after the race, Sawalich said:

“I don’t know, just trying to get him out of my way. I knew I was faster so it was just a matter of time when I would get there to pass him and be smart about it,” as quoted by frontstretch.com.

Meanwhile, Jesse Love finished runner-up, followed by Sean Hingorani, Conner Jones, and Grant Enfinger in the top five. Luke Fenhaus, Andres Perez de Lara, Lavar Scott, Jake Finch, and Gus Dean completed the top 10.

NASCAR ARCA Menards Series: Sprecher 150 final results

Here are the final results for 2023 Sprecher 150 at Milwaukee Mile:

#18 - William Sawalich* #20 - Jesse Love* #15 - Sean Hingorani* #25 - Conner Jones* #97 - Grant Enfinger #28 - Luke Fenhaus* #2 - Andres Perez de Lara* #6 - Lavar Scott* #1 - Jake Finch* #55 - Gus Dean #32 - Christian Rose* #30 - Frankie Muniz* #11 - Zachary Tinkle* #48 - Rick Redig-Tackman* #12 - Tim Monroe* #06 - A.J. Moyer #31 - Rita Goulet* #10 - Ron Vandermeir Jr. #98 - Dale Shearer #69 - Brad Smith #66 - Jon Garrett* #01 - Dallas Frueh* #03 - Alex Clubb

Catch the NASCAR ARCA Series drivers next at Rust-Oleum Automotive Finishes 100 for the 16th race of the season on September 3.