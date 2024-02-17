Venturini Motorsports driver Toni Breidinger suffered an early exit from the ARCA Menards Series race this week. She has now vented frustration over her teammate Gus Dean's move, which caused her to call it a day early.

Breidinger secured the P4 spot during the ARCA qualifying stint. However, her ride ended at a mere three laps. Dean's questionable move at the Daytona International Speedway resulted in a multi-car wreck, trapping the 24-year-old's Toyota in the mess.

The damage to Toni Breidinger's car was beyond repair, and she was left with no choice but to call it a day. However, the frustration due to her teammate's controversial maneuver was evident on the ARCA driver's face as she took a brutal jibe at Dean's on-track conduct.

Expressing her dismaying Daytona outing, Breidinger said (via Frontstretch):

“It’s unfortunate he has a lack of respect for his teammates and other people in the track that work really hard to get here when his dad is running the track. So I think that just has to do with his lack of respect.”

She added:

“Everyone was smarter in the [Truck] race, I guess that’s why Gus wasn’t in a Truck tonight.”

Expand Tweet

Gus Dean secures Daytona ARCA 200 title as Toni Breidinger is forced to exit early

In the caution-filled Daytona outing, Toni Breidinger's day ended on a sad note. However, Gus Dean secured his third ARCA Menards Series victory and Venturini Motorsports' 100th in the Series.

The race witnessed multiple incidents leading to caution. After a single-file restart, Marco Andretti's horrific crash resulted in overtime. It also meant Dean and teammate Jake Finch found themselves on the front row.

The track ahead was clear and Dean rushed his #55 Toyota to victory. Post his race, the winner explained that he raced in memory of his grandfather, saying (via motorsport.com):

"It's been a whole lot of miles, a whole lot of work, and a whole lot of people behind me. My granddad came to every race I ever ran, and every single one of them he would tell me to get what I can."