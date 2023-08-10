“I’m excited to drive for Jimmie Johnson”: Noah Gragson stand-in Mike Rockenfeller looking forward to Indianapolis challenge

2010 24 Hours of Le Man's winner Mike Rockenfeller is set to drive one of the two entries in the NASCAR Cup Series co-owned by Jimmie Johnson. The sportscar ace was recently seen behind the wheel of the Garage 56 entry at the famed circuit in France as NASCAR went endurance racing earlier this year.

With Legacy Motor Club's Noah Gragson being released under unfortunate circumstances for the 25-year-old driver, Rockenfeller will be seen driving the #42 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 in the upcoming two races. The German driver has two prior starts in the Cup Series, both coming with Spire Motorsports at Watkins Glen, a track he is going to drive in the Legacy MC car, and the Charlotte Roval.

The 39-year-old Rockenfeller spoke on the opportunity he has heading into Indianapolis Motor Speedway and said (via Speedway Digest):

"I'm looking forward to this weekend at Indy in a NASCAR Cup car. I have been at the Legacy MC shop all week working with Luke Lambert and the team trying to accomplish everything we need to do to get ready for this weekend, it's been busy. I'm excited to drive for Jimmie Johnson and Maury Gallagher and hope we can get a great finish in the #42 Chevrolet."

Mike Rockenfeller driving for Jimmie Johnson's team makes 1 of 6 non-US drivers to participate in the Cup Series race at Indy

Driving the #42 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 fielded by Jimmie Johnson's Cup Series team Legacy Motor Club, Mike Rockenfeller makes up one of six foreign drivers participating in the upcoming race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Drivers such as Australian V8 Supercars champion and inaugural Chicago Street Race winner Shane van Gisbergen and fellow compatriot Brodie Kostecki also race at the road course.

Daniel Suarez - TH There are 6 non-US born drivers in the field at Indy RC this Sunday. How many of them finish in the top 10?Jenson Button - RWRMike Rockenfeller - LMCKamui Kobayashi - 23XIBrodie Kostecki - RCRShane van Gisbergen - THDaniel Suarez - TH pic.twitter.com/NTXyOJQ9qX

Former F1 champion Jenson Button makes his third start of the 2023 season alongside former F1 driver and endurance racer Kamui Kobayashi. Mike Rockenfeller makes up for Noah Gragson's release from Legacy MC, while Cup Serie regular and Mexican native Daniel Suarez goes about his business as usual.

Kamui Kobayashi and Brodie Kostecki make their first start in the stock car racing world whereas every other driver has had some form of experience with NASCAR.

It remains to be seen how Jimmie Johnson's #42 entry does this Sunday, with the surprise exit of Noah Gragson after a social media controversy surrounding the young driver.