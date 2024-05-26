WATCH: Jeff Gordon pokes fun at Chase Elliott while signing a baby

NASCAR legend Jeff Gordon poked fun at Chase Elliott while signing a baby. Previously, Chase Elliott was asked to sign a baby during the meet-and-greet sessions at Charlotte Motor Speedway and he only put his initials on the baby.

Chase Elliott has 19 wins in the NASCAR Cup Series with the latest one coming at Texas Motor Speedway earlier this year. He also won the prestigious All-Star Race back in 2020, the same year he won his first and only Cup Series championship. Elliott was voted the Most Popular Driver in the Cup arena consecutively from 2018 to 2021.

Elliott took extra care signing the adorable baby, who was fast asleep in its mother's arms. Just days later, Jeff Gordon promptly put his full signature on another baby and shared a video of him doing the same on X. The Hendrick Motorsports Vice Chairman could be heard:

"Chase Elliott, you see what you got started? Signing babies. This (baby) is not as happy"

Gordon captioned the post:

"Had to show @chaseelliott the proper way to sign a baby today."

Jeff Gordon won 93 Cup Series races while driving for Hendrick Motorsports. He retired from racing in 2015. However, he has been holding equity in the team since 1999. Besides being the Vice Chairman of Hendrick Motorsports, he is currently a member of the team's diversity, equity, and inclusion committee.

Chase Elliott wins his first Xfinity start of 2024; credits his crew chief

Despite qualifying 30th, Chase Elliott was the first to cross the start-finish line in Saturday's BetMGM 300 at Charlotte Motor Speedway 0.500 seconds before runner-up and JR Motorsports driver, Brandon Jones. With that, he secured his sixth career Xfinity Series win.

Elliott credited his crew chief Greg Ives for the win. Ives made a decisive call when a caution came out on lap 169. Following the pit stop, Elliott capitalized on his four fresh tires and took the lead on lap 183, never to lose it till the checkered flag.

"Greg made a good call, and I think ultimately that’s what won us the race,” Elliott told NASCAR. “I felt like I needed a little bit with my balance to make as much pace as the 7 (Justin Allgaier) and a couple of those guys."

“Hats off to everybody at Hendrick Motorsports. Super special to win with the 17 on the car for the boss (Rick Hendrick) and (Hendrick’s wife) Linda. It’s a great honor here with the Ricky Hendrick scheme. It means a lot to all of us to be a part of this whenever it runs," he added.

The victory made Elliott the eighth different winner in the last eight Xfinity Series races of 2024. After picking up his second overall victory of the season, Chase Elliott is all set to compete in this year's Coca-Cola 600. He will be starting 5th alongside his Hendrick Motorsports teammate, Alex Bowman.