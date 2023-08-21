NASCAR

NASCAR 2023 points standings after Go Bowling At The Glen at Watkins Glen International

By Yash Soni
Modified Aug 21, 2023 12:43 IST
NASCAR Cup Series Go Bowling at The Glen
NASCAR Cup Series Go Bowling at The Glen

Hendrick Motorsports driver William Byron has become the first driver to win five races in the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season after emerging victorious in Sunday’s Go Bowling At The Glen at Watkins Glen International.

In a shortest Cup Series race in the sport's modern era, Byron dominated the race leading 66 of the 90 laps and stayed out front on the final lap to cross the checkered flag in P1.

With the Go Bowling At The Glen victory, the #24 Chevrolet driver was awarded with 59 points and maintained the third place in the points table with 785 points, five wins, and nine top-five finishes.

After finishing P6 at Watkins Glen, Martin Truex Jr. gained 31 points and maintained the top position in the Cup Series driver’s standings with 861 points after three wins and nine top-five finishes.

Denny Hamlin, who started on the pole, failed to utilize the advantage and finished P2 in the race. He gained 52 points and currently stands in second place on the points table with 822 points.

Defending champion Kyle Larson failed to repeat his heroics, finishing P26. With that, he gained 23 points and occupied fifth place in the points table with 721 points, two wins and 10 top-five finishes.

NASCAR points table after 2023 Go Bowling At The Glen at Watkins Glen International

Here's the updated list of NASCAR drivers in the Cup Series standings after the 25 NASCAR Cup Series race of the season:

  1. Martin Truex Jr. - 861
  2. Denny Hamlin - 822
  3. William Byron - 785
  4. Christopher Bell - 752
  5. Kyle Larson - 721
  6. Brad Keselowski - 697
  7. Chris Buescher - 695
  8. Ross Chastain - 695
  9. Ryan Blaney - 694
  10. Kevin Harvick - 693
  11. Kyle Busch - 688
  12. Tyler Reddick - 683
  13. Joey Logano - 666
  14. Bubba Wallace - 590
  15. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 566
  16. Ty Gibbs - 558
  17. Michael McDowell - 553
  18. Daniel Suarez - 547
  19. AJ Allmendinger - 518
  20. Alex Bowman - 494
  21. Chase Elliott - 489
  22. Austin Cindric - 476
  23. Justin Haley - 428
  24. Ryan Preece - 423
  25. Aric Almirola - 413
  26. Todd Gilliland - 405
  27. Corey LaJoie - 404
  28. Erik Jones - 375
  29. Austin Dillon - 369
  30. Harrison Burton - 343
  31. Chase Briscoe - 324
  32. Ty Dillon - 233
  33. Noah Gragson - 199
  34. Bj Mcleod - 117
  35. Cody Ware - 65
  36. Jenson Button - 45
  37. Andy Lally - 32
  38. Mike Rockenfeller - 31
  39. Travis Pastrana - 26
  40. Ryan Newman - 24
  41. Jordan Taylor - 16
  42. Brodie Kostecki - 15
  43. Jimmie Johnson - 12
  44. Kimi Raikkonen - 8

Catch the NASCAR Cup Series drivers and teams next at Daytona International Speedway on August 26.

