NASCAR 2023 points standings after Go Bowling At The Glen at Watkins Glen International

Hendrick Motorsports driver William Byron has become the first driver to win five races in the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season after emerging victorious in Sunday’s Go Bowling At The Glen at Watkins Glen International.

In a shortest Cup Series race in the sport's modern era, Byron dominated the race leading 66 of the 90 laps and stayed out front on the final lap to cross the checkered flag in P1.

With the Go Bowling At The Glen victory, the #24 Chevrolet driver was awarded with 59 points and maintained the third place in the points table with 785 points, five wins, and nine top-five finishes.

After finishing P6 at Watkins Glen, Martin Truex Jr. gained 31 points and maintained the top position in the Cup Series driver’s standings with 861 points after three wins and nine top-five finishes.

Denny Hamlin, who started on the pole, failed to utilize the advantage and finished P2 in the race. He gained 52 points and currently stands in second place on the points table with 822 points.

Defending champion Kyle Larson failed to repeat his heroics, finishing P26. With that, he gained 23 points and occupied fifth place in the points table with 721 points, two wins and 10 top-five finishes.

NASCAR points table after 2023 Go Bowling At The Glen at Watkins Glen International

Here's the updated list of NASCAR drivers in the Cup Series standings after the 25 NASCAR Cup Series race of the season:

Martin Truex Jr. - 861 Denny Hamlin - 822 William Byron - 785 Christopher Bell - 752 Kyle Larson - 721 Brad Keselowski - 697 Chris Buescher - 695 Ross Chastain - 695 Ryan Blaney - 694 Kevin Harvick - 693 Kyle Busch - 688 Tyler Reddick - 683 Joey Logano - 666 Bubba Wallace - 590 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 566 Ty Gibbs - 558 Michael McDowell - 553 Daniel Suarez - 547 AJ Allmendinger - 518 Alex Bowman - 494 Chase Elliott - 489 Austin Cindric - 476 Justin Haley - 428 Ryan Preece - 423 Aric Almirola - 413 Todd Gilliland - 405 Corey LaJoie - 404 Erik Jones - 375 Austin Dillon - 369 Harrison Burton - 343 Chase Briscoe - 324 Ty Dillon - 233 Noah Gragson - 199 Bj Mcleod - 117 Cody Ware - 65 Jenson Button - 45 Andy Lally - 32 Mike Rockenfeller - 31 Travis Pastrana - 26 Ryan Newman - 24 Jordan Taylor - 16 Brodie Kostecki - 15 Jimmie Johnson - 12 Kimi Raikkonen - 8

Catch the NASCAR Cup Series drivers and teams next at Daytona International Speedway on August 26.