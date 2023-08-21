NASCAR 2023 points standings after Go Bowling At The Glen at Watkins Glen International

Hendrick Motorsports driver William Byron has become the first driver to win five races in the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season after emerging victorious in Sunday’s Go Bowling At The Glen at Watkins Glen International.
In a shortest Cup Series race in the sport's modern era, Byron dominated the race leading 66 of the 90 laps and stayed out front on the final lap to cross the checkered flag in P1.
With the Go Bowling At The Glen victory, the #24 Chevrolet driver was awarded with 59 points and maintained the third place in the points table with 785 points, five wins, and nine top-five finishes.
After finishing P6 at Watkins Glen, Martin Truex Jr. gained 31 points and maintained the top position in the Cup Series driver’s standings with 861 points after three wins and nine top-five finishes.
Denny Hamlin, who started on the pole, failed to utilize the advantage and finished P2 in the race. He gained 52 points and currently stands in second place on the points table with 822 points.
Defending champion Kyle Larson failed to repeat his heroics, finishing P26. With that, he gained 23 points and occupied fifth place in the points table with 721 points, two wins and 10 top-five finishes.
NASCAR points table after 2023 Go Bowling At The Glen at Watkins Glen International
Here's the updated list of NASCAR drivers in the Cup Series standings after the 25 NASCAR Cup Series race of the season:
- Martin Truex Jr. - 861
- Denny Hamlin - 822
- William Byron - 785
- Christopher Bell - 752
- Kyle Larson - 721
- Brad Keselowski - 697
- Chris Buescher - 695
- Ross Chastain - 695
- Ryan Blaney - 694
- Kevin Harvick - 693
- Kyle Busch - 688
- Tyler Reddick - 683
- Joey Logano - 666
- Bubba Wallace - 590
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 566
- Ty Gibbs - 558
- Michael McDowell - 553
- Daniel Suarez - 547
- AJ Allmendinger - 518
- Alex Bowman - 494
- Chase Elliott - 489
- Austin Cindric - 476
- Justin Haley - 428
- Ryan Preece - 423
- Aric Almirola - 413
- Todd Gilliland - 405
- Corey LaJoie - 404
- Erik Jones - 375
- Austin Dillon - 369
- Harrison Burton - 343
- Chase Briscoe - 324
- Ty Dillon - 233
- Noah Gragson - 199
- Bj Mcleod - 117
- Cody Ware - 65
- Jenson Button - 45
- Andy Lally - 32
- Mike Rockenfeller - 31
- Travis Pastrana - 26
- Ryan Newman - 24
- Jordan Taylor - 16
- Brodie Kostecki - 15
- Jimmie Johnson - 12
- Kimi Raikkonen - 8
Catch the NASCAR Cup Series drivers and teams next at Daytona International Speedway on August 26.