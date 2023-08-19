NASCAR 2023: Purse size for Go Bowling At The Glen at Watkins Glen International

After 24 action-packed points races, the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season heads to Watkins Glen, New York, for another exciting race – the Go Bowling At The Glen.

Sunday (August 20)’s race is expected to be exciting, as the Next Gen car will run for the second time at Watkins Glen International. All drivers taking the field will be racing to win the Go Bowling At The Glen.

Watkins Glen International is a 2.45-mile-long road course that has seven turns with 141 feet of total elevation change.

Go Bowling At The Glen can be watched live on USA Network and MRN. The race will kick off on Sunday, August 20, at 3 pm ET. Along with the win, all the participating drivers in Watkins Glen will be racing for monetary incentives.

This year, the NASCAR Cup Series race in Watkins Glen has a prize pool of $7,154,312. Meanwhile, the Xfinity Series rewards winning teams with $1,257,045.

Motorsport journalist Bob Pockrass revealed the total prize money pool that is up for grabs at NASCAR's top-two national series. He wrote:

“Purses for Watkins Glen, includes all payouts, all positions, payouts to charter teams based on participation and three-year performance, contribution to year-end pts fund, contingency awards, etc.: Cup: $7,154,312 Xfinity: $1,257,045”

NASCAR Cup Series action in Watkins Glen, New York, will begin with practice at 12:30 pm ET on Saturday, August 19. It will be followed by a qualifying race the same day at 1:30 pm ET and conclude with the main event on Sunday. The practice and qualifying session can be watched live on USA and NBC Sports.

Which NASCAR driver is the favorite to win the Go Bowling At The Glen?

Heading to Watkins Glen International, Chase Elliott occupied the top position on the board as the favorite to win the 220.5-mile race. The #9 Chevrolet driver has odds of 13-4 to bag Sunday's race, according to cbssports.com.

Kyle Larson, who won the race in 2021 and 2022 has the second-highest odds at 5-1, followed by Martin Truex Jr. at 15-2, Tyler Reddick at 8-1, and Daniel Suarez at 10-1 in the top five. They are followed by Christopher Bell (12-1), Kyle Busch (12-1), Michael McDowell (12-1), Ty Gibbs (17-1), and A.J. Allmendinger (17-1).

Catch the Cup Series in action at Watkins Glen International on Sunday, August 20.