NASCAR 2023: Purse size for Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway

After the first race of Round of 16, the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season heads to Kansas City, Kansas, for the second playoff race of the season – the Hollywood Casino 400.

The second race of Round of 16 is expected to be exciting, as the Next Gen car will run for the fourth time at Kansas Speedway. All drivers taking the field will be racing to win the Hollywood Casino 400.

Kansas Speedway is a 1.5-mile-long quad-oval track that has 17-20 degrees of progressive banking in the turns, 9-11 degrees of progressive banking on the frontstretch, and five degrees of banking on the backstretch.

Hollywood Casino 400 can be watched live on USA Network and MRN. The race will start on Sunday, September 10, at 3 pm ET. Along with the win, all the participating drivers in Darlington will be racing for monetary incentives.

This year, the NASCAR Cup Series race in Kansas City, Kansas, has a prize pool of $8,806,315. Meanwhile, the Xfinity and Truck Series winning teams will be awarded with $1,551,969 and $703,005 respectively.

Motorsport journalist Bob Pockrass revealed the total prize money pool that is up for grabs at NASCAR's Kansas weekend. He wrote:

“Purses for Kansas weekend, incl all payouts, all positions, all charter payouts for per-race $$ and charter historical performance $$, contingency fees, contribution to year-end pts fund, etc: Cup: $8,806,315 Xfinity: $1,551,969 Truck: $703,005”

NASCAR Cup Series action in Kansas City, Kansas, will begin with practice at 12 pm ET on Saturday, September 9, followed by qualifying race at 12:45 pm ET, and conclude with the main event on Sunday. The practice and qualifying can be watched live on USA Network and NBC Sports.

Which NASCAR driver is the favorite to win the Hollywood Casino 400?

Heading to Kansas Speedway, Denny Hamlin occupied the top position on the board as the favorite to win the 400-mile race. The #11 Toyota driver has odds of +450 to bag Sunday’s race, according to dknetwork.draftkings.com.

Kyle Larson and Martin Truex Jr. tied for the second-highest odds at +550, followed by William Byron at +750, Tyler Reddick at +900, Christopher Bell at +900, and Bubba Wallace Jr. at +1200 in the top five. They are followed by Kyle Busch (+1400), Ross Chastain (+1600), Chris Buescher (+1600), Kevin Harvick (+2000), and Ryan Blaney (+2200).

Watch the Cup Series in action at Kansas Speedway on Sunday, September 10.