NASCAR 2023: Where to watch Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway race: Time, TV schedule & live stream

The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series is headed to Kansas City, Kansas, this weekend for the Hollywood Casino 400, which will be held at the Kansas Speedway. The race is scheduled to begin at 3 pm ET on Sunday (September 10) and can be viewed on USA Network and MRN.

Ahead of the race, there will be a qualifying session, which will begin at 12:45 pm ET on Saturday (September 9) and can be viewed live on USA Network and MRN.

Sunday’s event will see 36 drivers competing for over 267 laps at the 1.5-mile-long track in a 400-mile race. The track features 17-20 degrees of progressive banking in the turns, 9-11 degrees of progressive banking on the frontstretch, and five degrees of banking on the backstretch.

23XI Racing driver Bubba Wallace Jr. won last year’s Hollywood Casino 400 and will look to get his first win of the season. The venue currently hosts the Cup Series, Xfinity Series, Truck Series, and ARCA Series.

NASCAR has seen 14 different winners and five drivers with three wins, one driver with two wins and five wins - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Kyle Busch (three wins), William Byron (five wins), Joey Logano, Tyler Reddick, Kyle Larson (three wins), Christopher Bell, Martin Truex Jr. (three wins), Denny Hamlin (two wins), Ryan Blaney, Ross Chastain, Shane van Gisbergen, Chris Buescher (three wins), Michael McDowell - in the first 27 races so far this season.

Where to watch NASCAR 2023 Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway

Here is the latest telecast schedule for Sunday’s Hollywood Casino 400 at the Kansas Speedway:

Sunday, September 10, 2023

3 pm ET: Hollywood Casino 400

The 2023 Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway will air on USA Network and MRN at 3 pm ET. Live streaming for the 28th point-paying race of the season will be available on the NBC Sports App, which can be downloaded on both Android and iOS devices, as well as on nbcsports.com.

NBC and USA Network have the TV rights for the second half of the 2023 Cup and Xfinity season. As a result, all the action in Kansas City, Kansas, including practice and qualifying, will be telecast live on USA Network and NBC Sports.

Fans can also watch the race by taking a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, DirecTV, or Sling TV to stream the proceedings of another NASCAR Cup Series playoff weekend in Kansas City, Kansas.

Catch your favorite NASCAR drivers in action at the Kansas Speedway this coming weekend.