NASCAR 2023: What does the points table looks like after the Ambetter Health 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway

Five races have taken place in the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season so far. Team Penske driver Joey Logano became the fourth different winner of the season after winning Ambetter Health at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Sunday, March 26.

In an action-packed Ambetter Health 400, Logano, the defending Cup champion, slipped past leader Brad Keselowski on the final lap and stayed out front to cross the checkered flag in P1.

With Sunday’s victory, Logano locked in his playoff spot and gained 59 points, which moved him from 12th position to top of the points table with 177 points, with one win and two top-five finishes.

William Byron, the defending champion of the event, who came into the race with two back-to-back wins, failed to re-lift the trophy as he was side-lined by a multi-car crash with 71 laps left and finished in P32. With this, he gained just 11 points and stands 28th in the points table with 55 points.

RFK Racing owner/driver Brad Keselowski stayed in front all day to put himself in position to end his 66-race winless streak but fell just short of tasting the victory, finishing second. He currently sits fifth in the points table with 160 points.

Where do NASCAR drivers stand in the points table after Ambetter Health 400

Here is the updated list of NASCAR drivers in the Cup Series standings after the fifth Cup Series race of the season:

Joey Logano – 177 Christopher Bell - 176 Ross Chastain - 172 Ryan Blaney - 161 Brad Keselowski - 160 Kevin Harvick – 155 Kyle Busch – 153 Martin Truex Jr. - 145 Denny Hamlin - 140 Daniel Suarez - 129 Austin Cindric - 126 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 124 Chris Buescher - 122 Corey LaJoie - 113 Tyler Reddick - 111 Bubba Wallace - 102 AJ Allmendinger - 92 Michael McDowell - 92 Ty Gibbs - 90 Alex Bowman - 85 Erik Jones - 82 Austin Dillon - 80 Chase Briscoe - 72 Noah Gragson - 68 Todd Gilliland - 68 Ryan Preece - 63 Aric Almirola – 63 William Byron - 55 Harrison Burton - 51 Cody Ware - 50 Chase Elliott - 49 Kyle Larson - 43 Ty Dillon - 31 B.J. McLeod - 27 Justin Haley - 25 J.J. Yeley - 29 Travis Pastrana - 26 Jimmie Johnson - 10

Catch NASCAR drivers and teams next at the Circuit of the Americas on March 26, 2023.

