NASCAR 2023: Where to watch Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway qualifying: Time, TV schedule & live stream

The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season is moving from the intermediate Kansas Speedway to the short track of Bristol Motor Speedway for the Bass Pro Shops Night Race. This weekend is set to be full of thrilling racing action, as the 0.533-mile track will host the Next Gen cars for the fourth time since their debut.

It was an eventful weekend in Kansas, where Tyler Reddick clinched his second win of the season and advanced into the Round of 12. It will be interesting to see how drivers cope with the challenges posed by the Bass Pro Shops Night Race in Bristol.

A total of 36 NASCAR Cup Series cars are ready to start the race on Saturday, September 16, and compete for 500 laps, giving us 266.5 miles of bumper-to-bumper racing.

Ahead of Saturday’s event, there will be a qualifying race on Friday, September 15, to determine the starting lineup for the third playoff race of the season.

The driver with the fastest qualifying time will win the pole. The rest of the grid for the Bass Pro Shops Night Race will be determined according to the remaining drivers' qualifying times.

Chris Buescher, the driver of the #17 Ford Mustang for RFK Racing, won last year’s Bass Pro Shops Night Race.

Where to watch the 2023 NASCAR Bass Pro Shops Night Race qualifying race at Bristol Motor Speedway

Here is the practice and qualifying schedule for this week's Cup Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway:

Friday, September 15, 2023

4:35 pm ET: Bass Pro Shops Night Race practice race

5:20 pm ET: Bass Pro Shops Night Race qualifying race

The practice and qualifying race will be broadcast live on USA Network and NBC Sports.

Who is in the top 5 in the points table ahead of the Bass Pro Shops Night Race?

After finishing fourth last week at Kansas Speedway, Kyle Larson gained the top position in the Cup Series points table with 2117 points, three wins, and 12 top-five finishes. Tyler Reddick, who won the race moved to second place with 2111 points.

Denny Hamlin (2105 points), William Byron (2097 points), and Brad Keselowski (2089 points) complete the top five in the Cup Series points table.

Don't forget to catch another thrilling NASCAR Cup Series race this weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway.