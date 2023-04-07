NASCAR 2023: Where to watch Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway race? Time, TV Schedule & Live Stream

NASCAR is shifting from the Richmond Raceway short track to the Bristol Motor Speedway dirt track this weekend for the Food City Dirt Race. The weekend will be full of thrilling racing action as the 0.533-mile short track will host Next Gen cars for the second time since last year’s race.

Fresh off the weekend in Richmond, it will be interesting to see how drivers cope with the unknown challenges in Bristol in the eventful 133.25-mile race.

A total of 37 Cup Series cars are set to start the race on Sunday (April 9) to compete over 250 laps and 133.25 miles of bumper-to-bumper racing. Ahead of Sunday’s race, there will be four 15-lap qualifying races for the main race to determine the starting lineup for the eighth race of the season.

In the 15-lap qualifying races, drivers will be awarded race finishing position points and passing points and a combined total of those will set the grid for Sunday's dirt race. The driver with the most combined points will win the pole and the rest of the grid will be determined according to their combined points.

Kyle Bush won last year’s Food City Dirt Race and will aim to make it his second win of the season this week

Where to watch the 2023 NASCAR Food City Dirt Race qualifying race at Bristol Motor Speedway?

Friday, April 7, 2023

6:35 pm ET: Cup Series practice

8:32 pm ET: Cup Series final practice

Saturday, April 8, 2023

6:00 pm ET: Qualifying Race No. 1(15 laps)

6:15 pm ET: Qualifying Race No. 2 (15 laps)

6:30 pm ET: Qualifying Race No. 3 (15 laps)

6:45 pm ET: Qualifying Race No. 4 (15 laps)

The practice will telecast on FS1 while qualifying can be enjoyed on FS2, PRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Who is in the top 5 of the points table ahead of the Food City Dirt Race?

NASCAR drivers are awarded points based on their performances throughout the Cup Series race. These points set the 16-driver playoff grid at the end of the regular race.

After securing a P8 finish at Richmond Raceway, Alex Bowman gained the top spot in the points table with 263 points. Ross Chastain stands second with 259 points in the championship standings. The #1 Chevrolet driver finished P3 last week.

Chastain is followed by Christopher Bell with 229 points, William Byron with 228 points, and Kevin Harvick with 227 points to complete the top five.

