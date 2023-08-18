NASCAR 2023: Where to watch Go Bowling At The Glen at Watkins Glen International qualifying: Time, TV schedule & live stream

The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season is shifting from the Indianapolis Motor Speedway to Watkins Glen International for the Go Bowling At The Glen. This weekend is set to be full of thrilling racing action, as the 2.45-mile road course will host the Next Gen cars for the second time since their debut.

It was an eventful weekend in Indiana, where Michael McDowell won his first race of the season at the 2.439-miles road course. It will be interesting to see how drivers cope with the challenges posed by the unknown Go Bowling At The Glen in Watkins Glen.

A total of 36 NASCAR Cup Series cars are set to start the race on Sunday (August 20) and compete for 90 laps, giving us 220.5 miles of bumper-to-bumper racing. Ahead of Sunday’s event, there will be a qualifying race on Saturday (August 19) to determine the starting lineup for the 25th race of the season.

The driver with the fastest qualifying time will win the pole. The rest of the grid for Go Bowling At The Glen will be determined according to the remaining drivers' qualifying times.

Kyle Larson, the driver of the #5 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for Hendrick Motorsports, won last year’s Go Bowling At The Glen.

Where to watch the 2023 NASCAR Go Bowling At The Glen qualifying race at Watkins Glen International

Here is the practice and qualifying schedule for this week's Cup Series race at Watkins Glen International:

Saturday, August 19, 2023

12:30 pm ET: Go Bowling At The Glen practice race

1:30 pm ET: Go Bowling At The Glen qualifying race

The practice and qualifying will be broadcast live on USA and NBC Sports.

Who is in the top 5 in the points table ahead of the Go Bowling At The Glen?

After finishing P7 last week at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Martin Truex Jr. maintained the top position in the Cup Series points table with 830 points, three wins, and nine top-five finishes. His Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Denny Hamlin currently sits in second place with 770 points.

William Byron (726 points), Christopher Bell (709 points), and Kyle Larson (698 points) complete the top five in the Cup Series points table.

Don't forget to catch another thrilling NASCAR Cup Series race this weekend at Watkins Glen International.