NASCAR 2023: Where to watch Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway qualifying: Time, TV schedule & live stream

The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season is moving from the egg-shaped Darlington Raceway to the quad-oval Kansas Speedway for the Hollywood Casino 400. This weekend is set to be full of thrilling racing action, as the 1.5-mile intermediate track will host the Next Gen cars for the fourth time since their debut.

It was an eventful weekend in Darlington, South Carolina, where Kyle Larson clinched his third win of the season and advanced into the Round of 12. It will be interesting to see how drivers cope with the challenges posed by the Hollywood Casino 400 in Kansas City.

Expand Tweet

A total of 36 NASCAR Cup Series cars are ready to start the race on Sunday (September 10) and compete for 267 laps, giving us 400 miles of bumper-to-bumper racing. Ahead of Sunday’s event, there will be a qualifying race on Saturday (September 9) to determine the starting lineup for the second playoffs race of the season.

The driver with the fastest qualifying time will win the pole. The rest of the grid for Hollywood Casino 400 will be determined according to the remaining drivers' qualifying times.

Expand Tweet

Bubba Wallace Jr., the driver of the #23 Toyota 23XI Racing, won last year’s Hollywood Casino 400.

Where to watch the 2023 NASCAR Hollywood Casino 400 qualifying race at Kansas Speedway

Here is the practice and qualifying schedule for this week's Cup Series race at Kansas Speedway:

Saturday, September 9, 2023

12 pm ET: Hollywood Casino 400 practice race

12:45 pm ET: Hollywood Casino 400 qualifying race

The practice and qualifying race will be broadcast live on USA Network and NBC Sports.

Who is in the top 5 in the points table ahead of the Hollywood Casino 400?

After finishing fourth last week at Darlington Raceway, William Byron maintained the top position in the Cup Series points table with 2075 points, five wins, and 10 top-five finishes. His teammate Kyle Larson currently sits in second place with 2074 points.

Tyler Reddick (2060 points), Chris Buescher (2057 points), and Denny Hamlin (2057 points) complete the top five in the Cup Series points table.

Don't forget to catch another thrilling NASCAR Cup Series race this weekend at Kansas Speedway.