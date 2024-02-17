NASCAR 2024: Here’s what Saturday’s schedule at Daytona International Speedway looks like

The NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series are scheduled to be at Daytona International Speedway on Saturday (February 17) as the opening NASCAR weekend continues in Daytona Beach, Florida.

NASCAR Cup Series teams will participate in a final practice session on Saturday at 10:30 am ET ahead of Sunday’s Daytona 500.

The NASCAR Xfinity teams are scheduled to participate in qualifying and followed by the main event to start the season. The lineup includes 2023 ARCA champion Jesse Love and Hallie Deegan, who was promoted to Xfinity after three seasons in the Truck Series.

Expand Tweet

The weather forecast on Saturday predicted cloudy with a high temperature of 64 degrees and a 94% chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity Series race.

Full NASCAR's Saturday schedule at Daytona International Speedway

Here’s the complete schedule for Saturday’s on-track action across NASCAR’s top two-tier series at Daytona International Speedway:

Saturday, February 17, 2024

Garage Open

6 am ET: Xfinity Series

8 am ET – 2:30 pm ET: Cup Series

Track activity

10:30 am ET – 11:20 am ET: Cup Series practice

11:30 am ET – 1 pm ET: Xfinity Series qualifying

5 pm ET: Xfinity Series race (120 laps, and 300 miles)

Expand Tweet

United Rentals 300 at Daytona International Speedway: Qualifying order

Here’s the qualifying order for the Xfinity Series season opener at Daytona International Speedway:

#44 - Brennan Poole #29 - Blaine Perkins #53 - Joey Gase #14 - Daniel Suarez(i) #92 - Josh Bilicki #74 - Stanton Barrett #5 - Anthony Alfredo #66 - David Starr #4 Dawson Cram #43 - Ryan Ellis #38 - CJ McLaughlin #28 - Kyle Sieg #78 - BJ McLeod #42 - Leland Honeyman #45 - Caesar Bacarella #51 - Jeremy Clements #07 - Patrick Emerling #35 - Frankie Muniz #19 - Ryan Truex #36 - Natalie Decker #91 - Kyle Weatherman #27 - Jeb Burton #6 - Garrett Smithley #10 - Daniel Dye(i) #98 - Riley Herbst #11 - Josh Williams #97 - Shane Van Gisbergen #8 - Sammy Smith #18 - Sheldon Creed #26 - Sage Karam #00 - Cole Custer #7 - Justin Allgaier #9 - Brandon Jones #81 - Chandler Smith #1 - Sam Maver #15 - Hailie Deegan # #48 - Parker Kligerman #21 - Austin Hill #16 - AJ Allmendinger #2 - Jesse Love #32 - Jordan Anderson #31 - Parker Retzlaff #39 - Ryan Sieg #20 - John Hunter Nemechek