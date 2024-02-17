  • home icon
NASCAR 2024: Here’s what Saturday’s schedule at Daytona International Speedway looks like

By Yash Soni
Modified Feb 17, 2024 19:31 IST
NASCAR Cup Series Daytona 500 - Practice
The NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series are scheduled to be at Daytona International Speedway on Saturday (February 17) as the opening NASCAR weekend continues in Daytona Beach, Florida.

NASCAR Cup Series teams will participate in a final practice session on Saturday at 10:30 am ET ahead of Sunday’s Daytona 500.

The NASCAR Xfinity teams are scheduled to participate in qualifying and followed by the main event to start the season. The lineup includes 2023 ARCA champion Jesse Love and Hallie Deegan, who was promoted to Xfinity after three seasons in the Truck Series.

The weather forecast on Saturday predicted cloudy with a high temperature of 64 degrees and a 94% chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity Series race.

Full NASCAR's Saturday schedule at Daytona International Speedway

Here’s the complete schedule for Saturday’s on-track action across NASCAR’s top two-tier series at Daytona International Speedway:

Saturday, February 17, 2024

Garage Open

6 am ET: Xfinity Series

8 am ET – 2:30 pm ET: Cup Series

Track activity

10:30 am ET – 11:20 am ET: Cup Series practice

11:30 am ET – 1 pm ET: Xfinity Series qualifying

5 pm ET: Xfinity Series race (120 laps, and 300 miles)

United Rentals 300 at Daytona International Speedway: Qualifying order

Here’s the qualifying order for the Xfinity Series season opener at Daytona International Speedway:

  1. #44 - Brennan Poole
  2. #29 - Blaine Perkins
  3. #53 - Joey Gase
  4. #14 - Daniel Suarez(i)
  5. #92 - Josh Bilicki
  6. #74 - Stanton Barrett
  7. #5 - Anthony Alfredo
  8. #66 - David Starr
  9. #4 Dawson Cram
  10. #43 - Ryan Ellis
  11. #38 - CJ McLaughlin
  12. #28 - Kyle Sieg
  13. #78 - BJ McLeod
  14. #42 - Leland Honeyman
  15. #45 - Caesar Bacarella
  16. #51 - Jeremy Clements
  17. #07 - Patrick Emerling
  18. #35 - Frankie Muniz
  19. #19 - Ryan Truex
  20. #36 - Natalie Decker
  21. #91 - Kyle Weatherman
  22. #27 - Jeb Burton
  23. #6 - Garrett Smithley
  24. #10 - Daniel Dye(i)
  25. #98 - Riley Herbst
  26. #11 - Josh Williams
  27. #97 - Shane Van Gisbergen
  28. #8 - Sammy Smith
  29. #18 - Sheldon Creed
  30. #26 - Sage Karam
  31. #00 - Cole Custer
  32. #7 - Justin Allgaier
  33. #9 - Brandon Jones
  34. #81 - Chandler Smith
  35. #1 - Sam Maver
  36. #15 - Hailie Deegan #
  37. #48 - Parker Kligerman
  38. #21 - Austin Hill
  39. #16 - AJ Allmendinger
  40. #2 - Jesse Love
  41. #32 - Jordan Anderson
  42. #31 - Parker Retzlaff
  43. #39 - Ryan Sieg
  44. #20 - John Hunter Nemechek

