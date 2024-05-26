NASCAR 2024 Xfinity Series: Driver standings after the BetMGM 300 at Charlotte Motor Speedway

Twelve races have taken place in the 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series season. Cup Series regular Chase Elliott became the 10th different winner of the season after winning the BetMGM 300 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway on Saturday, May 25.
In a thrilling Charlotte race, Elliott led the final 18 of the 200 laps and crossed the finish line in P1 without any challenge.
With a P25 finish, Austin Hill gained 24 points and maintained the top spot in the Xfinity points standings. He has a four-point lead over Chandler Smith with 454 points and two wins.
Rookie driver Jesse Love finished 28th in the BetMGM 300, gained 11 points, and moved to fifth place in the points standings with 384 points.
After finishing P5 at Charlotte, AJ Allmendinger gained 38 points and moved to sixth place in the Xfinity Series points standings with 347 points.
Justin Allgaier, the defending champion of the event, failed to reclaim the title and finished 33rd. He gained 24 points and sits fourth on the points table with 397 points.
NASCAR Xfinity Series driver standings after the BetMGM 300 at Charlotte Motor Speedway
Here's the updated list of NASCAR drivers in the Xfinity Series standings after the 12th NASCAR Xfinity Series race of the 2024 season:
- Austin Hill - 454
- Chandler Smith – 450
- Cole Custer - 433
- Justin Allgaier - 397
- Jesse Love – 384
- AJ Allmendinger - 347
- Riley Herbst – 338
- Sheldon Creed – 313
- Parker Kligerman - 307
- Sam Mayer - 304
- Brandon Jones - 304
- Anthony Alfredo - 291
- Sammy Smith - 289
- Ryan Sieg - 285
- Shane van Gisbergen - 257
- Brennan Poole - 219
- Parker Retzlaff – 214
- Aric Almirola - 202
- Jeremy Clements - 190
- Josh Williams - 189
- Leland Honeyman Jr. - 184
- Kyle Weatherman - 176
- Jeb Burton - 175
- Ryan Ellis - 151
- Hailie Deegan - 139
- Blaine Perkins - 129
- Ryan Truex - 150
- Kyle Sieg - 138
- Matt DiBenedetto - 109
- Garrett Smithley - 98
- Carson Kvapil - 93
- Dawson Cram - 91
- Josh Bilicki - 78
- B.J. McLeod - 69
- Patrick Emerling - 64
- J.J. Yeley - 61
- Joey Gase - 53
- David Star - 46
- Nick Leitz - 41
- Jordan Anderson - 40
- Sage Karam - 38
- Bubba Pollard - 31
- Caesar Bacarella - 30
- Austin Green - 30
- Natalie Decker - 27
Catch NASCAR Xfinity Series teams and drivers at Portland International Raceway next Saturday (May 1).