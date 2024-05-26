NASCAR 2024 Xfinity Series: Driver standings after the BetMGM 300 at Charlotte Motor Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified May 26, 2024 11:34 GMT
NASCAR Xfinity Series BetMGM 300
NASCAR Xfinity Series BetMGM 300

Twelve races have taken place in the 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series season. Cup Series regular Chase Elliott became the 10th different winner of the season after winning the BetMGM 300 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway on Saturday, May 25.

In a thrilling Charlotte race, Elliott led the final 18 of the 200 laps and crossed the finish line in P1 without any challenge.

also-read-trending Trending

With a P25 finish, Austin Hill gained 24 points and maintained the top spot in the Xfinity points standings. He has a four-point lead over Chandler Smith with 454 points and two wins.

Rookie driver Jesse Love finished 28th in the BetMGM 300, gained 11 points, and moved to fifth place in the points standings with 384 points.

After finishing P5 at Charlotte, AJ Allmendinger gained 38 points and moved to sixth place in the Xfinity Series points standings with 347 points.

Justin Allgaier, the defending champion of the event, failed to reclaim the title and finished 33rd. He gained 24 points and sits fourth on the points table with 397 points.

NASCAR Xfinity Series driver standings after the BetMGM 300 at Charlotte Motor Speedway

Here's the updated list of NASCAR drivers in the Xfinity Series standings after the 12th NASCAR Xfinity Series race of the 2024 season:

  1. Austin Hill - 454
  2. Chandler Smith – 450
  3. Cole Custer - 433
  4. Justin Allgaier - 397
  5. Jesse Love – 384
  6. AJ Allmendinger - 347
  7. Riley Herbst – 338
  8. Sheldon Creed – 313
  9. Parker Kligerman - 307
  10. Sam Mayer - 304
  11. Brandon Jones - 304
  12. Anthony Alfredo - 291
  13. Sammy Smith - 289
  14. Ryan Sieg - 285
  15. Shane van Gisbergen - 257
  16. Brennan Poole - 219
  17. Parker Retzlaff – 214
  18. Aric Almirola - 202
  19. Jeremy Clements - 190
  20. Josh Williams - 189
  21. Leland Honeyman Jr. - 184
  22. Kyle Weatherman - 176
  23. Jeb Burton - 175
  24. Ryan Ellis - 151
  25. Hailie Deegan - 139
  26. Blaine Perkins - 129
  27. Ryan Truex - 150
  28. Kyle Sieg - 138
  29. Matt DiBenedetto - 109
  30. Garrett Smithley - 98
  31. Carson Kvapil - 93
  32. Dawson Cram - 91
  33. Josh Bilicki - 78
  34. B.J. McLeod - 69
  35. Patrick Emerling - 64
  36. J.J. Yeley - 61
  37. Joey Gase - 53
  38. David Star - 46
  39. Nick Leitz - 41
  40. Jordan Anderson - 40
  41. Sage Karam - 38
  42. Bubba Pollard - 31
  43. Caesar Bacarella - 30
  44. Austin Green - 30
  45. Natalie Decker - 27

Catch NASCAR Xfinity Series teams and drivers at Portland International Raceway next Saturday (May 1).

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Soni
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी