NASCAR Friday schedule: Here’s what today’s schedule at Dover Motor Speedway looks like

By Yash Soni
Modified Apr 28, 2023 17:37 IST
Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series AAA 400 Drive for Autism
The drivers of the NASCAR Xfinity Series and ARCA Menards Series are scheduled to be at the one-mile concrete oval on Friday (April 28) for another action-packed weekend kick-off at the Dover Motor Speedway.

The 40 Xfinity Series drivers will take part in a practice and qualifying session on Friday at 3:00 pm ET and 3:30 pm ET, respectively, before racing in the main event on Saturday. The ARCA Menards Series East is scheduled for practice and qualifying races and will conclude the day with its main event.

Who will master The @MonsterMile?#NASCARSalutes | #Dash4Cash https://t.co/IIjKFJdM2e

However, Friday’s weather forecast predicted an 85% chance of rain throughout the afternoon and about half an inch of rain is expected during the day.

NASCAR's full Friday schedule at Dover Motor Speedway

Here’s the complete schedule for Friday’s on-track action across the NASCAR races at the Dover Motor Speedway:

Friday, April 28, 2023

Garage open

10:00 am ET – 5:00 pm ET: Xfinity Series

10:00 am ET – 9:30 pm ET: ARCA Menards Series East

2:00 pm ET – 7:00 pm ET: Cup Series

Track activity

1:00 pm ET – 2:00 pm ET: ARCA Menards Series East practice

2:10 pm ET: ARCA Menards Series East qualifying

3:00 pm ET – 3:30 pm ET: Xfinity Series practice

3:30 pm ET – 4:30 pm ET: Xfinity Series qualifying

5:30 pm ET: ARCA Menards Series East main race (125 laps, 125 miles)

green flags for Dover weekend: Fri-ARCA East-Flo–5:35p Sat-Xfinity-FS1-1:47p Sun-Cup-FS1-2:11p twitter.com/bobpockrass/st…

The ARCA practice and qualifying session will not be telecast but the main event will be live on FloRacing. The NASCAR Xfinity Series practice and qualifying will be broadcast on FS1.

Wurth 400 at Dover Motor Speedway: Updated entry list

Here’s the entry list for the 54th annual Wurth 400 at the Dover Motor Speedway:

  1. #1 - Ross Chastain
  2. #2 - Austin Cindric
  3. #3 - Austin Dillon
  4. #4 - Kevin Harvick
  5. #5 - Kyle Larson
  6. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  7. #7 - Corey LaJoie
  8. #8 - Kyle Busch
  9. #9 - Chase Elliott
  10. #10 - Aric Almirola
  11. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  12. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  13. #14 - Chase Briscoe
  14. #15 - Brennan Poole (i)
  15. #16 - A. J. Allmendinger
  16. #17 - Chris Buescher
  17. #19 - Martin Truex Jr.
  18. #20 - Christopher Bell
  19. #21 - Harrison Burton
  20. #22 - Joey Logano
  21. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  22. #24 - William Byron
  23. #31 - Justin Haley
  24. #34 - Michael McDowell
  25. #38 - Todd Gilliland
  26. #41 - Ryan Preece
  27. #42 - Noah Gragson (R)
  28. #43 - Erik Jones
  29. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  30. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  31. #48 – Josh Berry
  32. #51 - J. J. Yeley (i)
  33. #54 - Ty Gibbs (R)
  34. #77 - Ty Dillon
  35. #78 - B. J. McLeod
  36. #99 - Daniel Suárez

Catch three days of action-packed racing events at NASCAR’s concrete oval track, the Dover Motor Speedway, from April 28 to 30.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar
