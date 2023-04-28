NASCAR Friday schedule: Here’s what today’s schedule at Dover Motor Speedway looks like

The drivers of the NASCAR Xfinity Series and ARCA Menards Series are scheduled to be at the one-mile concrete oval on Friday (April 28) for another action-packed weekend kick-off at the Dover Motor Speedway.

The 40 Xfinity Series drivers will take part in a practice and qualifying session on Friday at 3:00 pm ET and 3:30 pm ET, respectively, before racing in the main event on Saturday. The ARCA Menards Series East is scheduled for practice and qualifying races and will conclude the day with its main event.

However, Friday’s weather forecast predicted an 85% chance of rain throughout the afternoon and about half an inch of rain is expected during the day.

NASCAR's full Friday schedule at Dover Motor Speedway

Here’s the complete schedule for Friday’s on-track action across the NASCAR races at the Dover Motor Speedway:

Friday, April 28, 2023

Garage open

10:00 am ET – 5:00 pm ET: Xfinity Series

10:00 am ET – 9:30 pm ET: ARCA Menards Series East

2:00 pm ET – 7:00 pm ET: Cup Series

Track activity

1:00 pm ET – 2:00 pm ET: ARCA Menards Series East practice

2:10 pm ET: ARCA Menards Series East qualifying

3:00 pm ET – 3:30 pm ET: Xfinity Series practice

3:30 pm ET – 4:30 pm ET: Xfinity Series qualifying

5:30 pm ET: ARCA Menards Series East main race (125 laps, 125 miles)

The ARCA practice and qualifying session will not be telecast but the main event will be live on FloRacing. The NASCAR Xfinity Series practice and qualifying will be broadcast on FS1.

Wurth 400 at Dover Motor Speedway: Updated entry list

Here’s the entry list for the 54th annual Wurth 400 at the Dover Motor Speedway:

#1 - Ross Chastain #2 - Austin Cindric #3 - Austin Dillon #4 - Kevin Harvick #5 - Kyle Larson #6 - Brad Keselowski #7 - Corey LaJoie #8 - Kyle Busch #9 - Chase Elliott #10 - Aric Almirola #11 - Denny Hamlin #12 - Ryan Blaney #14 - Chase Briscoe #15 - Brennan Poole (i) #16 - A. J. Allmendinger #17 - Chris Buescher #19 - Martin Truex Jr. #20 - Christopher Bell #21 - Harrison Burton #22 - Joey Logano #23 - Bubba Wallace #24 - William Byron #31 - Justin Haley #34 - Michael McDowell #38 - Todd Gilliland #41 - Ryan Preece #42 - Noah Gragson (R) #43 - Erik Jones #45 - Tyler Reddick #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #48 – Josh Berry #51 - J. J. Yeley (i) #54 - Ty Gibbs (R) #77 - Ty Dillon #78 - B. J. McLeod #99 - Daniel Suárez

Catch three days of action-packed racing events at NASCAR’s concrete oval track, the Dover Motor Speedway, from April 28 to 30.

