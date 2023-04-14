NASCAR Friday schedule: Here’s what today’s schedule at Martinsville Speedway looks like

The drivers of the NASCAR Xfinity Series and Craftsman Truck Series are scheduled to be on the 0.526-mile paperclip-shaped short track on Friday (April 14) as the action of another action-packed weekend kick-off at the Martinsville Speedway.

The 38 Truck Series drivers will take part in a practice session on Friday at 3:05 pm ET and qualify at 3:40 pm ET before racing in the main event tonight. The Xfinity Series drivers will only take part in practice, which will be followed by a qualifying race to set the field for Saturday’s main event.

However, Friday’s weather forecast predicted a 61% chance of rain around the start of the Truck race.

NASCAR's full Friday schedule at Martinsville Speedway

Here’s the complete schedule for Friday’s on-track action across the NASCAR races at the Martinsville Speedway:

Friday, April 14, 2023

Garage open

10:00 am ET – 11:45 pm ET: Truck Series

10:30 am ET – 7:30 pm ET: Xfinity Series

Track activity

3:05 pm ET – 3:40 pm ET: Truck Series practice

3:40 pm ET – 4:30 pm ET: Truck Series qualifying

5:05 pm ET – 5:40 pm ET: Xfinity Series practice

5:40 pm ET – 6:30 pm ET: Xfinity Series qualifying

7:30 pm ET: Truck Series race (200 laps,105 miles)

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass Truck pick for tonight at Martinsville: Majeski ... top-5: Majeski RChastain Crafton Busch Rhodes



Today on FS1:

Fri-FS1

3-Truck p&q

5-Xfin p&q

6:30-NASCAR RaceDay

7:41-Truck green, stages 50-50-100, 4 sets, fuel 138-148 Truck pick for tonight at Martinsville: Majeski ... top-5: Majeski RChastain Crafton Busch RhodesToday on FS1:Fri-FS13-Truck p&q5-Xfin p&q6:30-NASCAR RaceDay7:41-Truck green, stages 50-50-100, 4 sets, fuel 138-148

All of Friday's practice and qualifying races will be broadcast on FS1, while the Truck Series main race will go live on FS1, Motor Racing Network (MRN) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

NOCO 400: Entry list

Here’s the entry list for the 74th annual NOCO 400 at the Martinsville Speedway:

#1 - Ross Chastain #2 - Austin Cindric #3 - Austin Dillon #4 - Kevin Harvick #5 - Kyle Larson #6 - Brad Keselowski #7 - Corey LaJoie #8 - Kyle Busch #9 – Chase Elliott #10 - Aric Almirola #11 - Denny Hamlin #12 - Ryan Blaney #14 - Chase Briscoe #15 - J. J. Yeley (i) #16 - A. J. Allmendinger #17 - Chris Buescher #19 - Martin Truex Jr. #20 - Christopher Bell #21 - Harrison Burton #22 - Joey Logano #23 - Bubba Wallace #24 - William Byron #31 - Justin Haley #34 - Michael McDowell #38 - Todd Gilliland #41 - Ryan Preece #42 - Noah Gragson (R) #43 - Erik Jones #45 - Tyler Reddick #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #48 - Alex Bowman #51 – Zane Smith #54 - Ty Gibbs (R) #77 - Ty Dillon #78 - Anthony Alfredo (i) #99 - Daniel Suárez

Poll : 0 votes