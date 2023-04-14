Create

NASCAR Friday schedule: Here’s what today’s schedule at Martinsville Speedway looks like

By Yash Soni
Modified Apr 14, 2023 18:11 IST
NASCAR Xfinity Series Dead On Tools 250
NASCAR Xfinity Series heads to Martinsville Speedway

The drivers of the NASCAR Xfinity Series and Craftsman Truck Series are scheduled to be on the 0.526-mile paperclip-shaped short track on Friday (April 14) as the action of another action-packed weekend kick-off at the Martinsville Speedway.

The 38 Truck Series drivers will take part in a practice session on Friday at 3:05 pm ET and qualify at 3:40 pm ET before racing in the main event tonight. The Xfinity Series drivers will only take part in practice, which will be followed by a qualifying race to set the field for Saturday’s main event.

However, Friday’s weather forecast predicted a 61% chance of rain around the start of the Truck race.

NASCAR's full Friday schedule at Martinsville Speedway

Here’s the complete schedule for Friday’s on-track action across the NASCAR races at the Martinsville Speedway:

Friday, April 14, 2023

Garage open

10:00 am ET – 11:45 pm ET: Truck Series

10:30 am ET – 7:30 pm ET: Xfinity Series

Track activity

3:05 pm ET – 3:40 pm ET: Truck Series practice

3:40 pm ET – 4:30 pm ET: Truck Series qualifying

5:05 pm ET – 5:40 pm ET: Xfinity Series practice

5:40 pm ET – 6:30 pm ET: Xfinity Series qualifying

7:30 pm ET: Truck Series race (200 laps,105 miles)

All of Friday's practice and qualifying races will be broadcast on FS1, while the Truck Series main race will go live on FS1, Motor Racing Network (MRN) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

NOCO 400: Entry list

Here’s the entry list for the 74th annual NOCO 400 at the Martinsville Speedway:

  1. #1 - Ross Chastain
  2. #2 - Austin Cindric
  3. #3 - Austin Dillon
  4. #4 - Kevin Harvick
  5. #5 - Kyle Larson
  6. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  7. #7 - Corey LaJoie
  8. #8 - Kyle Busch
  9. #9 – Chase Elliott
  10. #10 - Aric Almirola
  11. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  12. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  13. #14 - Chase Briscoe
  14. #15 - J. J. Yeley (i)
  15. #16 - A. J. Allmendinger
  16. #17 - Chris Buescher
  17. #19 - Martin Truex Jr.
  18. #20 - Christopher Bell
  19. #21 - Harrison Burton
  20. #22 - Joey Logano
  21. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  22. #24 - William Byron
  23. #31 - Justin Haley
  24. #34 - Michael McDowell
  25. #38 - Todd Gilliland
  26. #41 - Ryan Preece
  27. #42 - Noah Gragson (R)
  28. #43 - Erik Jones
  29. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  30. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  31. #48 - Alex Bowman
  32. #51 – Zane Smith
  33. #54 - Ty Gibbs (R)
  34. #77 - Ty Dillon
  35. #78 - Anthony Alfredo (i)
  36. #99 - Daniel Suárez

