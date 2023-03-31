NASCAR Friday schedule: Here’s what today’s schedule at Richmond Raceway looks like

The 2023 NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour drivers are scheduled to be on the 0.75-mile, D-shaped asphalt short track on Friday (March 31) as the season’s second-weekend kick-offs at the Richmond Raceway.

The 32 NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour drivers will take part in a practice session on Friday at 12:45 pm ET, followed by a qualifying race at 4:15 pm ET to set the field for the Virginia is for Racing Lovers 150 in Richmond.

The race will be contested over 150 laps on the 0.75-mile track. Kenneth Massa Motorsports driver Justin Bonsignore is the defending winner of the event and will look to secure back-to-back titles.

NASCAR's full Friday schedule at the Richmond Raceway

Here’s the complete schedule for Friday’s on-track action across the NASCAR races at Richmond Raceway:

Friday, March 31, 2023

Garage open

10:00 am ET: Xfinity Series

12:00 pm ET: Craftsman Truck Series

4:00 pm ET: Cup Series

Track activity

12:45 pm ET: Whelen Modified Tour practice

4:15 pm ET: Whelen Modified Tour qualifying

6:30 pm ET: Virginia is for Racing Lovers 150

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass Richmond-Cup/Xfin/Mod

Texas-Truck

ET



Fri-Modifieds

12:45-prac

4-q

6:30-Flo-race 150



Sat-FS1

8:05-Xfin p&q

10:05-Cup p&q

10:35(No TV)-Truck p&q

1-Xfin race 75-75-100

4:30-Truck race 77-45-45



Sun-FS1

3:30-Cup race 70-160-170



NWS-Rich:Sat-70s,60%rain a.m.;Sun-60s,0%

Texas:70s,0% Richmond-Cup/Xfin/ModTexas-TruckETFri-Modifieds12:45-prac4-q6:30-Flo-race 150Sat-FS18:05-Xfin p&q10:05-Cup p&q10:35(No TV)-Truck p&q1-Xfin race 75-75-1004:30-Truck race 77-45-45Sun-FS13:30-Cup race 70-160-170NWS-Rich:Sat-70s,60%rain a.m.;Sun-60s,0%Texas:70s,0%

All of Friday's track activities will be broadcast on FloRacing and MRN.

Qualifying order for Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway

Here’s the qualifying order for Sunday’s 300-mile race at Richmond Raceway:

Group A: Order - Driver – Metric score

Ty Dillon - 37.450

JJ Yeley - 31.050

Ryan Preece - 30.150

Josh Berry - 29.400

Bubba Wallace - 28.450

Harrison Burton - 27.150

Brad Keselowski - 24.600

Erik Jones - 23.050

Daniel Suarez - 20.050

Joey Logano - 19.650

Corey LaJoie - 16.150

Ty Gibbs - 14.700

Martin Truex Jr. - 14.350

Kevin Harvick - 12.800

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 11.450

Austin Cindric - 8.950

Ross Chastain - 4.050

Kyle Busch - 3.150

Group B: Order - Driver – Metric score

Chandler Smith - 41.350

Anthony Alfredo - 34.800

Aric Almirola - 30.150

Cody Ware - 29.450

Justin Haley - 29.050

Austin Dillon - 27.450

AJ Allmendinger - 25.950

Noah Gragson - 23.850

Christopher Bell - 21.300

Chase Briscoe - 19.700

Ryan Blaney - 18.750

Michael McDowell - 15.050

Todd Gilliland - 14.550

Denny Hamlin - 14.050

Kyle Larson - 11.550

Chris Buescher - 11.400

Tyler Reddick - 5.550

William Byron - 3.850

Alex Bowman - 3.050

Catch the action-packed NASCAR weekend at Richmond Raceway from March 31 to April 2, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes