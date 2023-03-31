NASCAR Friday schedule: Here’s what today’s schedule at Richmond Raceway looks like

The 2023 NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour drivers are scheduled to be on the 0.75-mile, D-shaped asphalt short track on Friday (March 31) as the season’s second-weekend kick-offs at the Richmond Raceway.
The 32 NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour drivers will take part in a practice session on Friday at 12:45 pm ET, followed by a qualifying race at 4:15 pm ET to set the field for the Virginia is for Racing Lovers 150 in Richmond.
The race will be contested over 150 laps on the 0.75-mile track. Kenneth Massa Motorsports driver Justin Bonsignore is the defending winner of the event and will look to secure back-to-back titles.
NASCAR's full Friday schedule at the Richmond Raceway
Here’s the complete schedule for Friday’s on-track action across the NASCAR races at Richmond Raceway:
Friday, March 31, 2023
Garage open
10:00 am ET: Xfinity Series
12:00 pm ET: Craftsman Truck Series
4:00 pm ET: Cup Series
Track activity
12:45 pm ET: Whelen Modified Tour practice
4:15 pm ET: Whelen Modified Tour qualifying
6:30 pm ET: Virginia is for Racing Lovers 150
All of Friday's track activities will be broadcast on FloRacing and MRN.
Qualifying order for Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway
Here’s the qualifying order for Sunday’s 300-mile race at Richmond Raceway:
Group A: Order - Driver – Metric score
- Ty Dillon - 37.450
- JJ Yeley - 31.050
- Ryan Preece - 30.150
- Josh Berry - 29.400
- Bubba Wallace - 28.450
- Harrison Burton - 27.150
- Brad Keselowski - 24.600
- Erik Jones - 23.050
- Daniel Suarez - 20.050
- Joey Logano - 19.650
- Corey LaJoie - 16.150
- Ty Gibbs - 14.700
- Martin Truex Jr. - 14.350
- Kevin Harvick - 12.800
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 11.450
- Austin Cindric - 8.950
- Ross Chastain - 4.050
- Kyle Busch - 3.150
Group B: Order - Driver – Metric score
- Chandler Smith - 41.350
- Anthony Alfredo - 34.800
- Aric Almirola - 30.150
- Cody Ware - 29.450
- Justin Haley - 29.050
- Austin Dillon - 27.450
- AJ Allmendinger - 25.950
- Noah Gragson - 23.850
- Christopher Bell - 21.300
- Chase Briscoe - 19.700
- Ryan Blaney - 18.750
- Michael McDowell - 15.050
- Todd Gilliland - 14.550
- Denny Hamlin - 14.050
- Kyle Larson - 11.550
- Chris Buescher - 11.400
- Tyler Reddick - 5.550
- William Byron - 3.850
- Alex Bowman - 3.050
Catch the action-packed NASCAR weekend at Richmond Raceway from March 31 to April 2, 2023.