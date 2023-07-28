NASCAR Friday schedule: Here’s what today’s schedule at Richmond Raceway, Road America looks like

The drivers of the NASCAR Xfinity Series are scheduled to be at the Road America and Truck Series will be held at Richmond Raceway on Friday (July 28) for another action-packed weekend.

The Xfinity and Truck drivers will compete in practice and qualifying on Friday before hitting the track for their main events on Saturday.

However, Friday’s weather forecast at Road America predicted 53% chance of race when the Xfinity cars are on the road course and at Richmond Raceway there is 15% chance of race, with a high of 95 degrees at the start of the Truck qualifying race.

NASCAR's full Friday schedule at Richmond Raceway, Road America

Here’s the complete schedule for Friday’s on-track action across the NASCAR races at the Richmond Raceway, Road America:

Friday, July 28, 2023

Garage open

12 pm ET – 7:30 pm ET: Xfinity Series (at Road America)

12 pm ET – 7 pm ET: Truck Series (at Richmond Raceway)

Track activity

5 pm ET – 5:50 pm ET: Xfinity Series practice (at Road America)

6 pm ET – 7 pm ET: Xfinity Series qualifying (at Road America)

5 pm ET – 5:30 pm ET: Truck Series practice (at Richmond Raceway)

5:30 pm ET – 6:30 pm ET: Truck Series qualifying (at Richmond Raceway)

The NASCAR Xfinity Series action will be broadcast on USA Network while Truck events can’t be watched on TV.

Cook Out 400 at Richmond Raceway: Entry list

Here’s the entry list for the 66th annual Cook Out 400 at Richmond Raceway:

#1 - Ross Chastain #2 - Austin Cindric #3 - Austin Dillon #4 - Kevin Harvick #5 - Kyle Larson #6 - Brad Keselowski #7 - Corey LaJoie #8 - Kyle Busch #9 - Chase Elliott #10 - Aric Almirola #11 - Denny Hamlin #12 - Ryan Blaney #14 - Chase Briscoe #15 - JJ Yeley #16 - AJ Allmendinger #17-Chris Buescher #19 - Martin Truex, Jr. #20 - Christopher Bell #21 - Harrison Burton #22 - Joey Logano #23 - Bubba Wallace #24 - William Byron #31 - Justin Haley #34 - Michael McDowell #38 - Todd Gilliland #41 - Ryan Preece #42 - Noah Gragson #43 - Erik Jones #45 - Tyler Reddick #47 - Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. #48 - Alex Bowman #51 - Ryan Newman #54 - Ty Gibbs #77 - Ty Dillon #78 - BJ McLeod #99 - Daniel Suarez

Catch NASCAR's action-packed racing weekend at the Richmond Raceway from July 28 to 30 on USA Network.