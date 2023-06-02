Create

NASCAR Friday schedule: Here’s what today’s schedule at World Wide Technology Raceway looks like

By Yash Soni
Modified Jun 02, 2023 20:25 IST
NASCAR Cup Series Enjoy Illinois 300 at Gateway - Practice
The drivers of the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series are scheduled to be at the World Wide Technology Raceway on Friday (June 2) for another action-packed weekend kick-off at the 1.25-mile-long track.

The 38 participating NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers will take part in a practice and qualifying session on Friday at 6 pm ET and 6:30 pm ET, respectively, before racing in the main event on Saturday. The ARCA Menards Series West is scheduled for practice, followed by qualifying, and will conclude the day with the Portland 112 main event.

From @portlandraceway to @WWTRaceway, this is going to be one can't-miss weekend! #NASCAR75 | #TheTrip https://t.co/XbpMYS6gLr

However, Friday’s weather forecast predicted cloudy with a high in the low 90s.

NASCAR's full Friday schedule at World Wide Technology Raceway

Here’s the complete schedule for Friday’s on-track action across the NASCAR races at the World Wide Technology Raceway:

Friday, June 2, 2023

Garage open

1 pm ET – 8 pm ET: Craftsman Truck Series (at Gateway)

4 pm ET – 9 pm ET: Cup Series (at Gateway)

6 pm ET – 11 pm ET: Xfinity Series (at Portland)

Track activity

6 pm ET – 6:30 pm ET: Truck Series practice (at Gateway)

6:30 pm ET – 7:30 pm ET: Truck Series qualifying (at Gateway)

5 pm ET: ARCA Menards Series West practice (at Portland)

6:10 pm ET: ARCA Menards Series West qualifying (at Portland)

8 pm ET: Portland 112

WWTR Gateway (ET)All on FS1Today6-FS1-Truck p&qSat-10-Cup p&q1:30-Truck race 35-35-90Sun3:30-Cup race 45-95-100NWS:90s, 20%rainPortland (ET)Today-ARCAWest5-P&Q8-Flo-Race 57Sat-Xfin11:30-FS1(Noon)-P&Q4:30-FS1-Race 25-25-25NWS:70s,0%rain

The practice and qualifying for the Truck Series will be broadcast on FS1. ARCA Menards Series West main race will be live on FloRacing and Motor Racing Network (MRN).

Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway: Entry list

Here’s the entry list for the second edition of Enjoy Illinois 300 at the World Wide Technology Raceway:

  1. #1 - Ross Chastain
  2. #2 - Austin Cindric
  3. #3 - Austin Dillon
  4. #4 - Kevin Harvick
  5. #5 - Kyle Larson
  6. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  7. #7 - Corey LaJoie
  8. #8 - Kyle Busch
  9. #9 - Chase Elliott
  10. #10 - Aric Almirola
  11. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  12. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  13. #14 - Chase Briscoe
  14. #15 - Gray Gaulding
  15. #16 - AJ Allmendinger
  16. #17 - Chris Buescher
  17. #19 - Martin Truex, Jr.
  18. #20 - Christopher Bell
  19. #21 - Harrison Burton
  20. #22 - Joey Logano
  21. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  22. #24 - William Byron
  23. #31 - Justin Haley
  24. #34 - Michael McDowell
  25. #38 - Todd Gilliland
  26. #41 - Ryan Preece
  27. #42 - Noah Gragson
  28. #43 - Erik Jones
  29. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  30. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.
  31. #48 - Alex Bowman
  32. #51 - JJ Yeley
  33. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  34. #77 - Ty Dillon
  35. #78 - BJ McLeod
  36. #99 - Daniel Suarez

Catch NASCAR Cup Series action live at the World Wide Technology Raceway on June 4 at 3:30 pm ET on FS1 and MRN.

