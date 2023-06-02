NASCAR Friday schedule: Here’s what today’s schedule at World Wide Technology Raceway looks like

The drivers of the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series are scheduled to be at the World Wide Technology Raceway on Friday (June 2) for another action-packed weekend kick-off at the 1.25-mile-long track.

The 38 participating NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers will take part in a practice and qualifying session on Friday at 6 pm ET and 6:30 pm ET, respectively, before racing in the main event on Saturday. The ARCA Menards Series West is scheduled for practice, followed by qualifying, and will conclude the day with the Portland 112 main event.

However, Friday’s weather forecast predicted cloudy with a high in the low 90s.

NASCAR's full Friday schedule at World Wide Technology Raceway

Here’s the complete schedule for Friday’s on-track action across the NASCAR races at the World Wide Technology Raceway:

Friday, June 2, 2023

Garage open

1 pm ET – 8 pm ET: Craftsman Truck Series (at Gateway)

4 pm ET – 9 pm ET: Cup Series (at Gateway)

6 pm ET – 11 pm ET: Xfinity Series (at Portland)

Track activity

6 pm ET – 6:30 pm ET: Truck Series practice (at Gateway)

6:30 pm ET – 7:30 pm ET: Truck Series qualifying (at Gateway)

5 pm ET: ARCA Menards Series West practice (at Portland)

6:10 pm ET: ARCA Menards Series West qualifying (at Portland)

8 pm ET: Portland 112

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass WWTR Gateway (ET)

All on FS1



Today

6-FS1-Truck p&q



Sat-

10-Cup p&q

1:30-Truck race 35-35-90



Sun

3:30-Cup race 45-95-100



NWS:90s, 20%rain



Portland (ET)

Today-ARCAWest

5-P&Q

8-Flo-Race 57



Sat-Xfin

11:30-FS1(Noon)-P&Q

4:30-FS1-Race 25-25-25



The practice and qualifying for the Truck Series will be broadcast on FS1. ARCA Menards Series West main race will be live on FloRacing and Motor Racing Network (MRN).

Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway: Entry list

Here’s the entry list for the second edition of Enjoy Illinois 300 at the World Wide Technology Raceway:

#1 - Ross Chastain #2 - Austin Cindric #3 - Austin Dillon #4 - Kevin Harvick #5 - Kyle Larson #6 - Brad Keselowski #7 - Corey LaJoie #8 - Kyle Busch #9 - Chase Elliott #10 - Aric Almirola #11 - Denny Hamlin #12 - Ryan Blaney #14 - Chase Briscoe #15 - Gray Gaulding #16 - AJ Allmendinger #17 - Chris Buescher #19 - Martin Truex, Jr. #20 - Christopher Bell #21 - Harrison Burton #22 - Joey Logano #23 - Bubba Wallace #24 - William Byron #31 - Justin Haley #34 - Michael McDowell #38 - Todd Gilliland #41 - Ryan Preece #42 - Noah Gragson #43 - Erik Jones #45 - Tyler Reddick #47 - Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. #48 - Alex Bowman #51 - JJ Yeley #54 - Ty Gibbs #77 - Ty Dillon #78 - BJ McLeod #99 - Daniel Suarez

Catch NASCAR Cup Series action live at the World Wide Technology Raceway on June 4 at 3:30 pm ET on FS1 and MRN.

