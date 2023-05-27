NASCAR Saturday schedule: Here’s what today’s schedule at Charlotte Motor Speedway looks like

The drivers of the NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series are scheduled to be at the 1.5-mile-long permanent quad-oval track on Saturday (May 27) as the action of the season’s 14th weekend continues at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

A total of 37 Cup Series drivers will be on the track for scheduled practice and qualifying session on Saturday at 7 pm ET and 7:45 pm ET, respectively, which will be followed by the Coca-Cola 600 on Sunday.

After Friday’s Xfinity qualifying, where Justin Allgaier claimed the pole, the Xfinity Series drivers are all set to take the field in the 300-mile race.

Saturday’s weather forecast predicts a 87% chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity race and 91% chance at the start of the Cup qualifying.

NASCAR's full Saturday schedule at Charlotte Motor Speedway

Here’s the complete schedule for Saturday’s on-track action across NASCAR’s Cup and Xfinity Series races at the Charlotte Motor Speedway:

Saturday, May 27, 2023

Garage open

9 am ET: Xfinity Series

1 pm ET – 9 pm ET: Cup Series

Track activity

12 pm ET: Xfinity Series race (200 laps, 300 miles)

7 pm ET – 7:45 pm ET: Cup Series practice

7:45 pm ET – 9 pm ET: Cup Series qualifying

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass

All Saturday track activities in Charlotte will be broadcast on FS1, Performance Racing Network (PRN) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

2023 Coca-Cola 600: Qualifying order

Here’s the qualifying order for the 64th annual Coca-Cola 600 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway:

Group A: Order - Driver – Metric score

JJ Yeley - 36.950

BJ McLeod - 34.000

Ty Dillon - 30.700

Zane Smith - 28.600

AJ Allmendinger - 24.900

Josh Berry - 24.650

Daniel Suarez - 24.550

Ryan Preece - 21.400

Chase Briscoe - 19.000

Martin Truex Jr - 17.750

Justin Haley - 15.700

Ross Chastain - 15.300

Kyle Larson - 14.550

Ricky Stenhouse Jr - 12.950

Ryan Blaney - 9.350

Chase Elliott - 8.500

Denny Hamlin - 8.050

Kevin Harvick - 3.900

Group B: Order - Driver – Metric score

Jimmie Johnson - 41.000

Todd Gilliland - 35.300

Austin Dillon - 33.450

Michael McDowell - 29.000

Noah Gragson - 26.750

Erik Jones - 24.700

Corey LaJoie - 24.550

Aric Almirola - 23.950

Austin Cindric - 19.100

Ty Gibbs - 17.850

Joey Logano - 16.350

Tyler Reddick - 15.600

Harrison Burton - 15.150

Chris Buescher - 13.450

Christopher Bell - 10.750

Bubba Wallace - 9.050

Kyle Busch - 8.100

Brad Keselowski - 7.100

William Byron - 2.550

