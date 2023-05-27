NASCAR Saturday schedule: Here’s what today’s schedule at Charlotte Motor Speedway looks like

The drivers of the NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series are scheduled to be at the 1.5-mile-long permanent quad-oval track on Saturday (May 27) as the action of the season’s 14th weekend continues at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
A total of 37 Cup Series drivers will be on the track for scheduled practice and qualifying session on Saturday at 7 pm ET and 7:45 pm ET, respectively, which will be followed by the Coca-Cola 600 on Sunday.
After Friday’s Xfinity qualifying, where Justin Allgaier claimed the pole, the Xfinity Series drivers are all set to take the field in the 300-mile race.
Saturday’s weather forecast predicts a 87% chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity race and 91% chance at the start of the Cup qualifying.
NASCAR's full Saturday schedule at Charlotte Motor Speedway
Here’s the complete schedule for Saturday’s on-track action across NASCAR’s Cup and Xfinity Series races at the Charlotte Motor Speedway:
Saturday, May 27, 2023
Garage open
9 am ET: Xfinity Series
1 pm ET – 9 pm ET: Cup Series
Track activity
12 pm ET: Xfinity Series race (200 laps, 300 miles)
7 pm ET – 7:45 pm ET: Cup Series practice
7:45 pm ET – 9 pm ET: Cup Series qualifying
All Saturday track activities in Charlotte will be broadcast on FS1, Performance Racing Network (PRN) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.
2023 Coca-Cola 600: Qualifying order
Here’s the qualifying order for the 64th annual Coca-Cola 600 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway:
Group A: Order - Driver – Metric score
- JJ Yeley - 36.950
- BJ McLeod - 34.000
- Ty Dillon - 30.700
- Zane Smith - 28.600
- AJ Allmendinger - 24.900
- Josh Berry - 24.650
- Daniel Suarez - 24.550
- Ryan Preece - 21.400
- Chase Briscoe - 19.000
- Martin Truex Jr - 17.750
- Justin Haley - 15.700
- Ross Chastain - 15.300
- Kyle Larson - 14.550
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr - 12.950
- Ryan Blaney - 9.350
- Chase Elliott - 8.500
- Denny Hamlin - 8.050
- Kevin Harvick - 3.900
Group B: Order - Driver – Metric score
- Jimmie Johnson - 41.000
- Todd Gilliland - 35.300
- Austin Dillon - 33.450
- Michael McDowell - 29.000
- Noah Gragson - 26.750
- Erik Jones - 24.700
- Corey LaJoie - 24.550
- Aric Almirola - 23.950
- Austin Cindric - 19.100
- Ty Gibbs - 17.850
- Joey Logano - 16.350
- Tyler Reddick - 15.600
- Harrison Burton - 15.150
- Chris Buescher - 13.450
- Christopher Bell - 10.750
- Bubba Wallace - 9.050
- Kyle Busch - 8.100
- Brad Keselowski - 7.100
- William Byron - 2.550