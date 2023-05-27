Create

NASCAR Saturday schedule: Here’s what today’s schedule at Charlotte Motor Speedway looks like

By Yash Soni
Modified May 27, 2023 19:25 IST
NASCAR Cup Series Bank of America ROVAL 400
The drivers of the NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series are scheduled to be at the 1.5-mile-long permanent quad-oval track on Saturday (May 27) as the action of the season’s 14th weekend continues at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

A total of 37 Cup Series drivers will be on the track for scheduled practice and qualifying session on Saturday at 7 pm ET and 7:45 pm ET, respectively, which will be followed by the Coca-Cola 600 on Sunday.

After Friday’s Xfinity qualifying, where Justin Allgaier claimed the pole, the Xfinity Series drivers are all set to take the field in the 300-mile race.

A very special tripleheader weekend is upon us! See you soon, @CLTMotorSpdwy! #NASCARSalutes https://t.co/Mm1Q8EutYN

Saturday’s weather forecast predicts a 87% chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity race and 91% chance at the start of the Cup qualifying.

NASCAR's full Saturday schedule at Charlotte Motor Speedway

Here’s the complete schedule for Saturday’s on-track action across NASCAR’s Cup and Xfinity Series races at the Charlotte Motor Speedway:

Saturday, May 27, 2023

Garage open

9 am ET: Xfinity Series

1 pm ET – 9 pm ET: Cup Series

Track activity

12 pm ET: Xfinity Series race (200 laps, 300 miles)

7 pm ET – 7:45 pm ET: Cup Series practice

7:45 pm ET – 9 pm ET: Cup Series qualifying

CharlotteETToday-FS111:30-NASCAR RaceDay12:19-Xfin race 45-45-110, 5 sets, fuel. 59-637-Cup p&q Sun4:30-FS1-NASCAR RaceDay5:30-FOX-NASCAR RaceDay6:21-FOX-Cup race 100-100-100-100, 13 sets, fuel 61-65 NWS-Sat:50s,90%; Sun:60s,70%;Mon:70s,40%Lineup, qual order, radar twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/s1h3630A9s

All Saturday track activities in Charlotte will be broadcast on FS1, Performance Racing Network (PRN) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

2023 Coca-Cola 600: Qualifying order

Here’s the qualifying order for the 64th annual Coca-Cola 600 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway:

Group A: Order - Driver – Metric score

  • JJ Yeley - 36.950
  • BJ McLeod - 34.000
  • Ty Dillon - 30.700
  • Zane Smith - 28.600
  • AJ Allmendinger - 24.900
  • Josh Berry - 24.650
  • Daniel Suarez - 24.550
  • Ryan Preece - 21.400
  • Chase Briscoe - 19.000
  • Martin Truex Jr - 17.750
  • Justin Haley - 15.700
  • Ross Chastain - 15.300
  • Kyle Larson - 14.550
  • Ricky Stenhouse Jr - 12.950
  • Ryan Blaney - 9.350
  • Chase Elliott - 8.500
  • Denny Hamlin - 8.050
  • Kevin Harvick - 3.900

Group B: Order - Driver – Metric score

  • Jimmie Johnson - 41.000
  • Todd Gilliland - 35.300
  • Austin Dillon - 33.450
  • Michael McDowell - 29.000
  • Noah Gragson - 26.750
  • Erik Jones - 24.700
  • Corey LaJoie - 24.550
  • Aric Almirola - 23.950
  • Austin Cindric - 19.100
  • Ty Gibbs - 17.850
  • Joey Logano - 16.350
  • Tyler Reddick - 15.600
  • Harrison Burton - 15.150
  • Chris Buescher - 13.450
  • Christopher Bell - 10.750
  • Bubba Wallace - 9.050
  • Kyle Busch - 8.100
  • Brad Keselowski - 7.100
  • William Byron - 2.550

