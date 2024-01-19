Reigning NASCAR Mexico Series champion Salvador de Alba Jr. joins IndyCar program in 2024

Two-time NASCAR Mexico Series champion Salvador de Alba Jr. is set to switch things up in his racing career this season. An established name in the world of grassroots stock car racing, Alba Jr. has two championships to his name in the sport's Mexican counterpart.

The defending NASCAR Mexico Series champion, however, has opted to switch up his racing genre come 2024, transitioning to the NTT IndyCar feeder series, Indy NXT, with the Andretti Cape Indy NXT alliance.

The newly formed team comes courtesy of a joint venture between Andretti Global - a prominent figure in American motorsport, and Cape Motorsports, long regarded as one of the best teams in junior IndyCar levels.

Elaborating on his future plans, Salvador de Alba Jr. told motorsport.com:

"“Joining Andretti Cape is the biggest step in my career so far, and I’m excited to be part of this team. Last year was great for me across NASCAR, Super Copa and USF Pro 2000, so I’m eager to start competing in Indy NXT for the first time. With the help of my sponsors, Michel Jourdain and the Andretti Cape team, we’re pleased to make the jump to Indy NXT."

It remains to be seen how a switch-up between open-wheeled genres and stock car racing is received by the driver.

Bobby Labonte returns to grassroots NASCAR Series in 2024

Former NASCAR Cup Series champion and Daytona 500 winner Bobby Labonte is one of the most recognizable figures in the sport. Last seen competing in the highest echelon of the sport in 2016 on a part-time basis, Labonte will return behind the wheel of a race car in 2024.

The 2020 Hall of Fame inductee will be seen participating in Modified Tour events at Richmond Raceway, North Wilkesboro Speedway and Martinsville Speedway throughout the year.

Previewing his return to the sport, Labonte told NASCAR.com:

"I can’t thank Hermie and Bill and everybody at Sadler-Stanley Racing enough, I’m looking forward to being part of the team again in 2024 for our limited schedule together. I really appreciate the support of Pace-O-Matic and their commitment to racing and the team. I’m also happy to continue to represent Cook Out in our events. I can’t wait to get started."

Meanwhile, the 2024 Cup Series season kicks off with the Daytona 500 on February 18, 2024 at 2:30 pm ET.