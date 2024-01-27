Senior NASCAR official on the sport's systematic approach to increasing international engagement: "It's a no-brainer"

Over the past couple of seasons, NASCAR has been aggressively trying out new things. With the trial and error approach to the Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway, to the newest, hottest thing in the form of the Chicago City Street Race, the governing body has been exploring its avenues of late.

A similar charge has been seen by NASCAR to bring in its international series and introduce them to the avid fan. An example of this approach can be seen with NASCAR's Mexico Series debut at the upcoming Busch Light Clash at the LA Memorial Coliseum. The neighboring series has not set foot in the country ever since an appearance at Phoenix Raceway back in 2013.

Expand Tweet

Chad Seigler, NASCAR vice president and chief international officer, elaborated on why the strategy is the way to go forward. He told motorsports.com:

"“If you look at the largest population of Mexican Hispanics, the largest single concentration outside of Mexico City is Los Angeles. For us, as we look as growing a fan base outside the U.S., it’s a no-brainer.”

In addition to the Hispanic population in Los Angeles, Daniel Suarez acts as another catalyst to bring the Mexico Series back to the United States of America. The NASCAR Cup Series driver is the sole Mexican to feature in the sport's highest echelon as of now, complete with a huge following back home.

Seigler touched on the same and said:

“This is the first time they’ve been across the border since Phoenix, so it’s been 10 years or so. It’s important for the drivers, too. They all know Daniel Suarez and they want to take the path of Danny. For them to spend a weekend in Los Angeles and be with the big show and with the drivers, I think it makes it a little bit more real to them."

Expand Tweet

The 2024 Busch Light Clash goes live from the LA Memorial Coliseum on February 4, 2024, at 8:00 pm ET.

How will the 2024 NASCAR Busch Light Clash's starting lineup be set?

With a change in rules for the 2024 return of the Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum, this is how the starting grid for the race in February will be set:

Heat 1 winner Heat 2 winner Heat 3 winner Heat 4 winner Heat 1 second-place Heat 2 second-place Heat 3 second-place Heat 4 second-place Heat 1 third-place Heat 2 third-place Heat 3 third-place Heat 4 third-place Heat 1 fourth-place Heat 2 fourth-place Heat 3 fourth-place Heat 4 fourth-place Heat 1 fifth-place Heat 2 fifth-place Heat 3 fifth-place Heat 4 fifth-place LCQ winner LCQ 2 winner 2023 points provisional

The regular points-paying season will kick off with the subsequent running of the famed Daytona 500 on February 18, 2024, at 2:30 pm ET.