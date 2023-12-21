Shane van Gisbergen prepares for upcoming NASCAR season using Denny Hamlin’s old onboard clips

Shane van Gisbergen is set to kick off his full-time NASCAR Xfinity Series debut season in 2024. He will race in over 40 races beginning with the season-opening Daytona 300 on Feb. 19 at the Daytona International Speedway – one of NASCAR's most prominent and wildest tracks.

Ovals and superspeedway will be the biggest challenge for Van Gisbergen heading to the 2024 season.

In an interview with NASCAR.com, the three-time Australian Supercars tour champion pointed out that he watched NASCAR veteran Denny Hamlin through his onboard camera at Talladega Superspeedway this season and studied how to control the pace and survive the field.

Van Gisbergen said:

“Normally, (I’d) watch (superspeedway races) and it just looked like cars driving around flat-out, but nowadays, I’m trying to study it as much as I can.

"And you know, there was a Denny Hamlin onboard from last year’s Talladega race where he had to come back through the field. I’ve been studying that, just kind of seeing how it all works … watching that, it’s been like a high-speed chess match but also the lottery in some ways.”

Denny Hamlin is one of the best reference points because he has achieved success at Daytona. He has won Daytona 500 three times, including 11 top-five and 12 top-10 finishes in 36 starts at the event.

Shane van Gisbergen is expected to run the ARCA Series season opener at Daytona International Speedway

Trackhouse Racing president Ty Norris recently revealed van Gisbergen is likely to race in the 2024 ARCA Menards Series season opener before making his full-time NASCAR debut at Daytona.

On SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, Norris spoke about the process involved in getting Shane van Gisbergen approved for the ARCA Daytona event.

“We’re in the process of getting (van Gisbergen) in the ARCA race for Daytona. There’s a (annual pre-race practice) in January and the Xfinity Series has a pretty lengthy practice, so there’s a lot of opportunities to be observed.

"That’ll lead to an approval for Daytona and once he’s approved at Daytona, we’ll be able to go to any track on the circuit.,” Trackhouse Racing president said as quoted by NASCAR on NBC.

The 2024 season will be the busiest schedule in Shane van Gisbergen’s career.

Catch the New Zealand native in action when the 2024 NASCAR season kicks off at the Daytona International Speedway in February.