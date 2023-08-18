SRX Racing winner Jonathan Davenport talks about racing against his hero’s: “I’ll definitely remember this for a long time”

Super late model racing ace Jonathan Davenport recently won the SRX Racing season finale. Davenport beat his heroes and NASCAR legends in his maiden start, as he took the checkered flag at Lucas Oil Speedway on Thursday night (August 18).

Thursday night's lineup included stock car racing legends Tony Stewart, Brad Keselowski, Ken Schrader, Bobby Labonte, Kenny Wallace, and many others. Davenport received a last-minute call-up to replace the suspended Paul Tracy at the season finale.

Being a veteran Dirt racer, Jonathan Davenport was in his element on Thursday night as he took on the star-studded lineup. After winning Heat 1 from pole position, he went on finish fourth in Heat 2 and wrapped the night by winning the eventful 90-lap feature race.

"I'm speechless. This is awesome," Davenport said on ESPN after winning the race. "This is just such an awesome experience. Thanks so much to SRX for giving me this opportunity to come out here to race with some of my heroes, some legends, some superstars. I'm just and ol' country boy from Georgia that runs dirt cars."

The Blairsville, Georgia native known as the 'Superman' later added in a different interview that he will remember the momentous race for a long time.

"This is something I'll definitely remember for a long time, and hopefully, they will invite me back sometime," he said to Matt Weaver.

While Jonathan Davenport played a starring role on Thursday night, Ryan Newman won the 2023 SRX Racing title after the first heat race. Marco Andretti and Brad Keselowski capped off the season on a high as they were tied for second place.

Tony Stewart, who was in title contention entering the night, faltered away quickly as he tumbled down the order to finish fourth in the standings.

Jonathan Davenport enjoyed the thrilling battle with Clint Bowyer

Starting in pole position for the main race Jonathan Davenport led the entire length of the feature. It wasn't an easy ride though as Clint Bowyer put in a valiant effort late in the race to snatch the lead.

On the restart with 10 laps left for the race, Bowyer in the #7 put in a jaw-dropping slide job to lead the race. However, Davenport in the #49 snuck in through the inside to regain the lead.

The same sequence of action was repeated in the next corner with Bowyer putting an even daring slider as the hail-mary attempt dropped him down the field this time.

"That was fun, I didn't even really think he [Bowyer] could slide all the way across and get in front of me. He's done a good job of not going out of the park. I just barely hit him enough to get him messed up so I could get a run going back the other way and everybody was on us then... It was definitely fun, I'm sure the fans enjoyed it."

Behind Davenport, Brad Keselowski took second place ahead of Ken Schrader. Ryan Newman and Bowyer, who rounded off the top five.