"We're not a soap opera": NASCAR CEO dismisses no-drama claims ahead of Cup Series showdown at Phoenix Raceway

With the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series crowning a champion in the form of Ben Rhodes this weekend after a chaotic race, fans are somewhat torn on where the sport stands.

In the modern day and age of the playoff system, one can argue for and against the notion of the format that has seen criticism as well as engineered excitement.

Friday's Truck Series race was just the right example of the system creating drama, with not the most feel-good result, admittedly. With Corey Heim deciding to wreck Carson Hocevar after the latter spun him out, Grant Enfinger was one to pay the ultimate price.

Losing track position and laps to attach Ben Rhodes as a reason, the championship swung in the #99 Chevy driver's way.

With many from the stock car racing fraternity looking down on the upcoming Cup Series showdown as one that does not have the most exciting driver pairing, this is what you need to look at.

Drivers with seemingly no beef with each other went into the finale and were hell-bent on wrecking each other. The maturity of the Xfinity or Cup Series might dictate otherwise, but we would not bet our money on it.

NASCAR's CEO Steve O'Donnell seems to agree as he elaborated to ESPN, saying:

"Everyone is not going to be a certain personality that drives things. We're not going to be a soap opera. We're a sport that's going to go out there to race and showcase the talent of our athletes. With that will come personality. With that will come some storytelling."

Who manages to come out on top after Sunday's NASCAR Cup race remains to be seen.

NASCAR moves Phoenix Raceway's restart zone after Truck Series race on Friday

The restart zone at the final racetrack of the season is set to undergo changes during the championship weekend as the Craftsman Truck Series race spells chaos on Friday.

Phoenix Raceway is set to witness the restart zone shifted back to its original positions farther away from the start-finish line. This comes as Xfinity and Cup Series teams prepare to go racing this weekend. FOX Sports' Bob Pockrass confirmed the news on social media:

The NASCAR Cup Series Championship race is set to go live from the Avondale, Arizona track on Sunday, November 5, 2023, at 3:00 p.m. ET.