Which NASCAR driver won the 2023 Cup Series Rookie of the Year award?

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Ty Gibbs officially named the Sunoco Rookie of the year in the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season with the conclusion of the season finale race at Phoenix Raceway on Sunday.

The 21-year-old became the fourth driver in Joe Gibbs Racing history to win Rookie of the year honors in series, joining Tony Stewart (1999), Denny Hamlin (2006), and Joey Logano (2009). Gibbs is the third Toyota driver to win the award, joining Logano and Erik Jones (2017).

Ty Gibbs finished an outstanding first season in the Cup Series in 2023 with a 21st-placed finish at the Phoenix Raceway.

His Rookie of the Year title was secured by virtue of his performances throughout the season. Gibbs was the top-finishing rookie over Noah Gragson, who did not run the final 13 races after parting ways with Legacy Motor Club.

The driver of the #54 Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing impressed throughout the season by contending for a playoff spot. He ended the year with four top-fives, 10 top-10s, leading 112 laps and scored his career best finish of fourth at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course. He also finished 18th in the final championship standings.

Who won the 2023 Rookie of the Year award at NASCAR’s Xfinity and Truck Series

JR Motorsports driver Sammy Smith won the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series Rookie of the Year award, thanks to six top-5 finishes and a first win, which came at Phoenix in March.

Smith ended the season with a ninth-placed finish in the season finale at the Phoenix Raceway and grabbed the ROTY title over Parker Retzlaff and Chandler Smith.

Driving the #2 Chevrolet for Rev Racing in the 2023 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, Nick Sanchez clinched the Rookie of the Year Award with an impressive run. He qualified for the playoff season and won the ROTY title over Jake Garcia, Rajah Caruth, Bret Holmes and Daniel Dye.

In an outstanding first season, Sanchez won five poles and scored two top-5s, and 11 top-10s. His best finish of second came in the third race of the season at the Atlanta Motor Speedway.

He ended the season with a tenth-placed finish at the season finale race and sixth in the championship standings with 2258 points.