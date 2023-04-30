WWE Superstar named honorary pace car driver of NASCAR Cup series race today at Dover

NASCAR Cup Series goes live from 'The Monster Mile' on April 30, 2023 for the Wurth 400, marking the 105th Cup Series event. Joining an elite club of venues that can boast such statistics in the country, Dover Motor Speedway joins a group of 10 tracks which boast of 100 or more Cup Series events held at them.

With the 400-mile-long race's start being advanced an hour from its original start time of 2:00 pm ET to 1:00 pm ET, fans will be able to see the Cup Series drivers battle it out on the 1-mile-long track earlier than ever.

With 400 laps to go for drivers to get a chance to visit Victory Lane, fans of the sport will also be able to relish other activities besides watching their favorite drivers go up against each other.

One such attraction at the venue is Big Bounce America, the world’s largest bounce house experience. Track officials also confirmed Braun Strowman as the honorary pace car driver for NASCAR's visit to Dover this weekend.

Strowman is a former WWE Universal Champion, former WWE Intercontinental Champion and a two-time WWE Raw Tag Team Champion. He returned to the WWE competition in September last year.

Leading drivers to the green flag at Wurth 400 today, Strowman will be adding to what is shaping up to be an event to watch out for in the NASCAR Cup Series season.

Kyle Busch to start on pole at NASCAR Dover Motor Speedway race today

Wurth 400 is due to go live today at 1:00 pm ET from Dover Motor Speedway and will see Richard Childress Racing's Kyle Busch take the prime spot to start the 400-lap NASCAR race. The #8 Chverolet Camaro ZL1 driver was seen qualifying for pole in Saturday's session, affected by inclement weather.

Backing up last weekend's win at Talladega Superspeedway, Busch will also have the choice of the first pit box on pit road. He elaborated on the importance of the same and said:

"I’ll take it, Starting up front, track position race, No. 1 pit box, that’s super-good to have here at Dover."

With Kyle Busch being joined by former teammate Christopher Bell on the front row, it remains to be seen which manufacturer and team have managed to dial their setup right for the event, which is often considered a race dominated by track position.

Weather forecasts remain dotted with rain throughout the weekend, with uncertain skies looming over the 1-mile-long track. Wurth 400 goes live at 1:00 pm ET today.

