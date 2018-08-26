Luck feeling 'confident' ahead of regular season

Andrew Luck

Andrew Luck revealed his shoulder "felt alive" after a solid outing in preseason against the San Francisco 49ers.

The quarterback completed eight of his 10 pass attempts for 90 yards and a touchdown, as well as adding 27 yards on the ground, in the Indianapolis Colts' 23-17 win on Saturday.

Luck missed last season with a shoulder injury, having undergone surgery to repair a torn labrum in January 2017, but is regaining his confidence.

The Colts will sit Luck for their final preseason game against the Cincinnati Bengals, though he will be back to start against the same opponents in week one on September 9.

"I'm not going to lie to you guys, I actually feel good and strong," Luck said, via the Indianapolis Star. "My shoulder felt alive.

"I was a little happier with where the ball went when I threw it. A little bit more of a sense, 'I wanna back-shoulder this to Ryan (Grant) on the sideline. Good. It ended up where I wanted it to'.

"I keep feeling and seeing improvement. I feel way more confident. I feel like I've proven [a lot] to myself."

Luck combined with Eric Ebron for a touchdown in the second quarter, hitting the tight end for a 15-yard completion that put the Colts 7-3 ahead.