×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Mayfield slams former coach Jackson after Browns beat Bengals

Omnisport
NEWS
News
10   //    26 Nov 2018, 04:33 IST
mayfield-baker-11252018-getty-ftr.jpg
Baker Mayfield

Hue Jackson did not get the warmest of welcomes when he faced his former team Cleveland Browns with the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. 

First, Damarious Randall appeared to mock the ex-Browns coach by handing Jackson the ball he intercepted from Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton.

Then Cleveland quarterback Baker Mayfield snubbed Jackson after the game, avoiding a hug from the coach that helped select him as the first overall pick in the 2018 draft.

"He left Cleveland and goes down to Cincinnati? I don't know, it's just somebody that was in our locker room asking for us to play for him, and then goes to a different team we play twice a year," Mayfield told reporters afterwards.

"Everybody can have their spin on it, but that's how I feel."

Jackson spent just over two seasons as the Browns' head coach before being fired at the end of October. The Bengals then hired him as a special assistant.

Cleveland's 35-20 win, inspired by Mayfield's four touchdown passes, snapped a 25-game road losing streak that dated back to October 11, 2015.

 

 

Omnisport
NEWS
Is Baker Mayfield the key to success for the Browns?
RELATED STORY
Dilly dilly to all the Cleveland fans! Mayfield promises...
RELATED STORY
Jackson discusses Browns firing, says he would've turned...
RELATED STORY
Browns' Mayfield praises Brees to continue the love
RELATED STORY
2018 Season NFL Preview: AFC North
RELATED STORY
NFL: Cleveland Browns vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Preview
RELATED STORY
NFL: Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens, Preview
RELATED STORY
Shula fails to match father, Spagnuolo suffers in St....
RELATED STORY
Browns, Cardinals come up just short in first starts by...
RELATED STORY
Ravens' Flacco doubtful, Jackson could start
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us