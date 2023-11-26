IN PHOTOS: Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany turns heads at Chiefs-Raiders clash with favorite 'sidekicks'

Patrick Mahomes' family has never shied away from supporting their star quarterback from the sidelines. This includes his wife Brittany Mahomes, who is at most home games, cheering on Patrick with their two children: Sterling and Bronze.

For the Kansas City Chiefs Week 12 encounter against the Las Vegas Raiders, Brittany stepped up her game by arriving in a stunning No. 15 jacket. This highlight of the day, of course, was their two-year-old daughter Sterling.

Also posing with her friend Lyndsay Bell, Brittany referred to them as her 'sidekicks'. Of course, the fitness trainer also had to include a stunning shot of her greeting Patrick Mahomes from the sidelines.

Their younger son, Bronze — who will turn one on November 28 — wasn't with his mom and sister on the field.

Image credit: Brittany Mahomes' official Instagram account (@brittanylynne)

Of course, Brittany had to add a snap that showed off her outfit.

Image Credit: Brittany Mahomes' official account (@brittanylynne)

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes seem to have grand plans for baby Bronze's birthday

Birthdays, as observed via Brittany and Patrick Mahomes' Instagram, are a big deal in the family. They seem to make the most of their time together, sharing a few snippets with fans and followers on Instagram.

As Bronze turns one, they seem to have amped up their celebrations. Ahead of the Week 12 game, Brittany shared a few snaps on Instagram.

Brittany Mahomes is preparing for her son Bronze's first birthday party.

"Turned the gym into a football field for Bronze Birthday coming up," Brittany wrote.

She added a few clips and photos of the children having fun, sharing snaps of their new makeshift football field. Though Bronze's birthday is some time away, the two babies seemed to have fun.

A few days ago, Brittany took to sharing a few photos they took on Thanksgiving.

The family all seemed to dress up in fall colors, welcoming the change of season. Before the week began, the Mahomeses also hosted a 'Friendsgiving' for their Chiefs family, inviting everyone over for an early Thanksgiving. Adding perfect decorations and a card, they wrote:

"Friendship plays such an essential part of our lives. We can't choose what family we are born into, but we can always choose who walks along life's journey with us. Thank you for being part of our chosen family."

With Bronze's birthday right around the corner, one can expect the perfect bash from Brittany and Patrick Mahomes.