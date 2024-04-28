NFL Draft 2024: Top 10 Rookie Sleepers ft. Jacob Cowing

The 2024 NFL draft has concluded with 257 selections made.

The top players in the draft selected will look to make an impact immediately. But, in the later rounds, there will be several players whom people slept on who will have a ton of success.

Here are 10 sleepers after the 2024 NFL draft.

Top 10 sleepers from the 2024 NFL Draft

#1, Jacob Cowing, WR

Jacob Cowing was selected with the final pick of the fourth round by the San Francisco 49ers.

Cowing played five years in college and had 90 receptions for 848 yards and 13 touchdowns at Arizona last season.

With the future of Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk up in the air in San Francisco, Cowing could have a big role.

#2, DeWayne Carter, DT

The Buffalo Bills selected DeWayne Carter with the 95th pick in the draft's third round.

Carter is a perfect fit for the Bills, as he can come in and work behind DaQuan Jones and Ed Oliver. Buffalo needed a defensive tackle and got Carter, who can be a solid run-stuffer.

#3, Jaylen Wright, RB

The Miami Dolphins were called a track team last year because of their speed, which has increased now with the selection of Jaylen Wright.

Wright was selected in the fourth round with the 120th pick. He rushed for 1,013 yards and four touchdowns on 137 carries last year at Tennessee.

Wright can come in and work behind Raheem Mostert and De'Vone Achane.

#4, Brenden Rice, WR

Brenden Rice is Hall of Fame wide receiver Jerry Rice's son.

The USC Trojans receiver was selected in the seventh round by the Los Angeles Chargers.

Rice recorded 791 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns last season. He can be a great red-zone receiver.

#5, Marshawn Kneeland, EDGE

Marshawn Kneeland was drafted in the second round but wasn't discussed much when entering the draft.

Kneeland played college football at Western Michigan in the MAC, not the highest level of competition. However, he can get after the quarterback and be a key pass rusher for the Dallas Cowboys, who picked him in the second round.

#6, Theo Johnson, TE

The New York Giants selected Theo Johnson in the fourth round. And the Penn State tight end could come in and make an impact right away.

Darren Waller is contemplating retirement, and if he does, Johnson can compete with Daniel Bellinger for the starting job.

Johnson had 341 receiving yards and seven touchdowns last year at Penn State.

#7, Payton Wilson, LB

Talent-wise, Payton Wilson had first-round talent. However, due to some injury concerns, he fell to the third round at pick 98, as the Pittsburgh Steelers grabbed the former NC State Wolfpack.

Wilson had 138 tackles, six sacks, one forced fumble and three interceptions last season. However, some concerns with his knee caused a slide. But he could be a game-changer on defense.

#8, Troy Franklin, WR

During the college football season, Troy Franklin was considered a second-round pick who could potentially get into the first round.

However, on draft weekend, Franklin fell to the fourth round, and Denver took the Oregon Ducks WR with the 102nd overall pick.

Franklin will reunite with his QB, Bo Nix, who the Broncos took in the first round, which helps his stock.

#9, Tory Taylor, P

Special team players, especially punters, aren't discussed a lot. However, the Chicago Bears took Tory Taylor out of Iowa in the fourth round with the 122nd overall pick.

Taylor can boom the ball and flip the field. The Australian broke Iowa's all-time punt yards record in 2023 with 4,479 yards, which is a record that stood for 85 years.

In his college career, Taylor averaged 46.3 yards per punt.

#10, T.J. Tampa, CB

T.J. Tampa saw his draft stock fall throughout the draft, which was a bit of a surprise.

Tampa was considered a second-round pick or third-round pick at worst. However, he fell to Day 3 as the Baltimore Ravens took him with the 130th overall pick.