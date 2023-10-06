Why were Baker Mayfield and Odell Beckham Jr beefing? NFL stars’ bitter Cleveland split explained

The Cleveland Browns drafted quarterback Baker Mayfield with the first overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. His career in the NFL started quite well as he threw for 3,725 yards, 27 touchdowns, and 14 interceptions in 14 games during his rookie season.

The Browns also traded for star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. in the same year, and the expectations skyrocketed for the franchise. Mayfield had Beckham and Jarvis Landry as his two wide receivers, and with a pretty good defense, that was a recipe for success.

Baker Mayfield and Odell Beckham Jr.'s explained

The duo of Mayfield and Beckham Jr. looked enticing but soon problems developed between the two stars. It ultimately resulted in problems on the field, as it was observed on various occasions that the quarterback was hesitant to throw the ball to Odell Beckham Jr. This gave rise to speculations that they both had beef with each other.

Just two years after arriving in Cleveland, Beckham was released by the franchise as the Browns sided with Baker Mayfield. This decision led to a bad situation in the Browns locker room as the majority of the players were on OBJ's side, and didn't look at Mayfield the same after it.

After Beckham was released by the Cleveland Browns, his father posted a video consisting of all the clips where the receiver was wide open but Baker Mayfield decided to not throw the ball.

Once the video was posted on social media, the situation worsened and Beckham Jr. didn't say anything about it. Mayfield, on the other hand, was left surprised by it, and said this as per ESPN:

"I was pretty surprised by the video and the intentions and the feelings behind it. I'd be lying if I said otherwise," Mayfield said. I"I thought we had a very open line of communication."

In less than a year after Odell Beckham Jr. was released by the Browns, Baker Mayfield was traded away to the Carolina Panthers. The franchise traded for Deshaun Watson and made him their starting quarterback.

Mayfield struggled with the Panthers and later joined the Los Angeles Rams, before signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this season.

On the other hand, Beckham Jr. won the Super Bowl with the Rams after getting released and proved all of his doubters wrong. He recorded 97 receptions for 1,354 yards and has scored eight touchdowns in 23 games with Mayfield as his quarterback. (StatMuse)

Baker Mayfield clears air on beef with Odell Beckham Jr.

Recently, Baker Mayfield was asked about his beef with Odell Beckham Jr. on the Pat McAfee Show. He simply said there is no beef anymore as both the players have solved their differences.

"Oh, we're good now. That's part of me growing as a person. I think normally, I would hold a lot of grudges. But now we're good. We squashed up."

Mayfield has found a new life with the Buccaneers and is playing great football. Odell Beckham Jr. on the other hand is now on the Baltimore Ravens and is trying to make an impact after recovering from an ACL injury.

Mayfield and Beckham Jr. could have certainly built something special in Cleveland had they been more mature. Nevertheless, everything happens for a reason, and now their fans can look forward to them succeeding on different teams.

