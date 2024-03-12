Nanette Lepore bags get positive reviews on major retail sites such as Amazon and Walmart because of the quality materials used. The fashion brand is known for its elegant designs, vibrant colors, and quality leather. Nanette Lepore loyalists enjoy the sophisticated products the brand offers as their handbags have transcended the realm of mere functionality to become fashion statements.

The brand caters to the different needs and styles of fashion-forward individuals. In this carefully curated list, we will unveil 6 best Nanette Lepore handbags to add to your wardrobe in 2024. From playful prints to bold structures, this compilation features different styles, designs, and silhouettes for various tastes and personalities.

This article reflects the opinion of the writer only.

6 Best Nanette Lepore bags to avail in 2024

1) Natasha straw baguette shoulder bag

The Natasha straw baguette shoulder bag (Image via Nordstrom)

Crafted from leather and synthetic straw-like material, this Nannette bag comes in black and beige colors and features a hobo bag structure, a removable black leather strap, a top chain handle, and a spacious interior with interior slip and zip pockets.

It has an inscribed golden brand logo at the front of the bag, polished golden hardware, and a top zip closure. The bag comes with the following dimensions- height 10.25" width 6.5" and depth 1.75". With a 61% off deal, the Nanette Lepore bag sells for $29.97 instead of the previous $78 on Nordstrom.

2) Wallet on a chain

The Wallet on a chain (Image via Nordstrom)

This black bag is made from leather and comes in black. The compact organizer wallet is very versatile and features a removable and adjustable chain and leather crossbody or shoulder strap, interior card slots, an internal zip pocket, an inscribed golden Nanette Lepore logo and branding at the front of the bag, and a fold-over flap with magnetic closure.

The bag has a dimension of- 5.5 inches in height, 7.5 inches in width, 1.25 inches in depth, and a 25-inch strap drop. With a 58% off deal, the bag is sold for $19.97 instead of the previous $48 on Nordstrom.

3) Halsey crossbody bag

The Halsey crossbody bag (Image via Nordstrom)

This bag is crafted from leather and comes in an oatmeal and beige colorway. The bag features a main compartment and two outside pockets at the front and back, a removable and adjustable shoulder or crossbody strap, lining, golden hardware, and a top zip closure for the main compartments and magnetic closure for the other two outside compartments.

The Nanette Lepore bag comes with the dimensions 20.5" x 3.38" x 7" and with a 65% off deal sells for $29.87 instead of the previous $88 on Nordstrom.

4) Colleen's smooth crossbody bag

The Colleen's smooth crossbody bag (Image via Nordstrom)

Made from smooth faux leather, this Nanette Lepore bag comes in a pink colorway with golden accents on the brand name. The bag features three main compartments, a 45-inch adjustable shoulder or crossbody strap, an embedded Nanette Lepore logo and branding at the front of the bag, a zip top closure for the middle compartment, and magnetic closure for the other two compartments.

The bag comes with a dimension of 10" W x 10" H x 5" D and with a 65% off deal, sells for $29.97 instead of the previous $88 on the Nordstrom online store.

5) Karlie pebble triple sec crossbody bag

The Karlie pebble triple sec crossbody bag (Image via Nordstrom)

This Nanette Lepore bag is crafted from leather and comes in a light brown colorway. The bag features three main compartments, a 22-inch adjustable shoulder strap that can also be worn across the body, lining, interior zip pockets, a magnetic closure for the mid compartment, and zip closures for the other two compartments.

The bag comes with a dimension of 9.38 inches x 7.25 inches x 2.5 inches and with a 65% off deal, sells for $29.97 instead of the previous $88 on Nordstrom.

6) Hess shoulder bag and tote set

The Hess shoulder bag and tote set (Image via Nordstrom)

This Nanette Lepore bag is a two-piece set that includes a large shoulder bag and a midi tote bag. The shoulder bag comes in black hue and is made from woven raffia leather and the tote bag comes in a beige colorway and is made from a synthetic straw-like material.

The woven shoulder bag features two top grab handles, ample space, and a magnetic closure. The tote bag features a 10" chain strap, lining, and zip-top closure. With a 60%off deal, the set is sold for $49.97 instead of the previous $128 on Nordstrom.

These Nanette Lepore bags combine utilitarianism with fashion, resulting in timeless creations that tick all the boxes.