Being a Victoria’s Secret model is a feat that only a few can boast of. For many years, the Victoria’s Secret fashion show had a strong influence on pop culture, captivating viewers with a dazzling display of lingerie and legendary models called "Angels."

These angels grew to become more than just runway models, becoming cultural icons revered by all for their glamorous displays and ability to deliver impressive runway performances while advertising the brand's products.

In recent years, Victoria’s Secret has rebranded to embrace a more holistic definition of beauty and beauty standards. The brand has done away with its famous angels and has opted for athletes, activists, and actors as brand ambassadors.

The American brand now strives to impact the world of fashion by shaping people's perceptions of beauty and empowering women to embrace and celebrate their bodies and individuality. The American brand's campaigns are no longer about figures and proportions and are now about embracing diverse types of looks.

7 Best Victoria’s Secret models of all time

1. Adrianna Lima

Adrianna Lima holds the record as the longest-running Victoria’s Secret model of all time. She started working for the American brand in 2000 and ended in 2018, holding a record of 18 Victoria’s Secret fashion shows under her belt. The Angel is known for her signature strut and powerful poses, and all these solidified her iconic status.

Lima also used her platform to promote diversity by becoming the first Angel to walk while being visibly pregnant in 2017. Outside the runway, Adrianna empowers underprivileged children in her native country, Brazil, through her "La Lima Foundation."

2. Heidi Klum

With twelve shows under her belt, Heidi Klum's tenure on Victoria's Secret began in 1998 and ended in 2010. The supermodel became a fan favorite due to her playful and infectious energy.

Hosting the Victoria’s Secret fashion show cemented her top spot among the icons. However, the superstar didn't stop there and seamlessly transitioned into television, where she became a household name through her projects with shows like America's Got Talent and Project Runway.

The supermodel turned business mogul has also become an advocate for diversity and body positivity, using her platform to challenge unrealistic beauty standards and promote inclusivity.

3. Alessandra Ambrosio

Alessandra Ambrosio is also one of the most iconic Victoria’s Secret models. Having participated in 17 Victoria's Secret fashion shows, she has the second-longest VS career after Adriana, having begun in 2000 and ending in 2017.

The supermodel was known for her infectious smile and captivated a lot of fans with her beauty and confident gait. Outside of Victoria’s Secret, the fashion model has partnered with brands like Christian Dior and Guess.

4. Gisele Bündchen

Gisele's rise in her modeling career coincided with the beginning of her reign as an Angel. The supermodel started her Victoria's Secret domination in 2000 and ended in 2007, having seven runway shows to her name.

The icon solidified her legendary status by being the highest-paid model for several consecutive years. She also holds the most Vogue cover features worldwide and has modeled for Chanel, Dior, and other luxury brands.

5. Candice Swanepoel

Candice Swanepoel started her Victoria’s Secret journey in 2010 and ended in 2018, having eight Victoria's Secret fashion shows in her bag.

Popularly referred to as the sun goddess, the supermodel's wings, infectious smile, and radiant energy made her a fan favorite. The supermodel outside of VS also collaborated with brands like Versace and Tom Ford.

6. Miranda Kerr

Miranda Kerr is another legendary Victoria’s Secret model and the first from Australia. She started her career with the American brand in 2007 and ended it in 2013, having five runway shows in the bag.

The supermodel was loved because of her sweet and bubbly personality, and her signature pink cheeks made her a fan favorite. Beyond her VS career, the icon has graced Vogue covers and campaigned for brands like Mango and Swarovski.

7. Tyra Banks

Tyra Banks made history by being the first African-American Victoria’s Secret model and started her Victoria’s Secret career in 1997. She ended in 2005, having eight runway shows to her name.

The supermodel is also among the few models who have hosted the show, and outside of her Victoria’s Secret career, she has campaigned for top brands like Ralph Lauren and CoverGirl. She has also graced the covers of Vogue magazine.

These Victoria’s Secret models have written their name in history for rising above the limitations of the industry and inspiring others.

Catch a Breaking Bad actor in a brand new role HERE