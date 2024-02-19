A Taste of Love full cast list: Erin Cahill, Martin Kove, and others star in Hallmark drama

Head over to Hallmark Channel this February for A Taste of Love, with Erin Cahill and Jesse Kove. The culinary-themed Hallmark original will heat things up in the kitchen as two childhood sweethearts played by Cahill and Kove reunite for the first time in years.

Erin Cahill plays Culinary Network TV star Taylor Green who stars on a cheesy cooking show called Quick, Easy and Delicious. When her cooking career runs into a dead end, she returns home not only to find rekindled love but also to contend with a bigger issue that threatens her family business.

Cast list of A Taste of Love

Erin Cahill as Taylor Green

Erin Cahill, a familiar face on Hallmark, will be playing the lead role of Taylor Green in the Hallmark romance, A Taste of Love. Most recently, she had starred in Christmas on Cherry Lane for Hallmark Channel's Countdown to Christmas lineup, A Timeless Christmas, Mystery 101: Killer Timing, and The Secret Ingredient.

Her best known roles are as Jen Scotts in Power Rangers Time Force, as Ted Mosby's sister Heather in How I Met Your Mother, and as Kendra Burke in Saving Grace. Cahill primarily works for Hallmark and Lifetime channels.

Jesse Kove as Jacob

Jesse Kove is a Los Angeles native who comes from a film and theatre family and follows in the footsteps of his father Martin Kove. He had co-starred with Joseph Fiennes in the World War II drama On Wings of Eagles. Kove has also appeared in the 2017 thriller Bring Me a Dream, and in As Night Comes. He is also a known face from First Day, Axe Giant, The Shadow, Show no Mercy, The Black Hole, and Steve The Intern.

Jesse Kove has starred in Lifetime's The Holiday Proposal Plan opposite Tatyana Ali and will be starring as Cahill's romantic interest in the Hallmark movie A Taste of Love.

Martin Kove as Glenn

American actor Martin Kove is best known for his role as John Kreese in The Karate Kid (1984). He reprised his role in The Karate Kid Part II (1986), The Karate Kid Part III (1989), and the television series Cobra Kai.

Kove's other features include Death Race 2000 (1975), White Line Fever (1975), Cagney and Lacey (1982–1988), Rambo: First Blood Part II (1985) and Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (2019). Martin Kove will be playing Taylor's father, Glenn in the upcoming Hallmark feature.

About A Taste of Love

Taylor Green is a chef who is trying to up her career. But when she presents an idea for a new show which is rejected by the network, she returns home disillusioned to sort out her future.

At home, she runs into her childhood sweetheart, Jacob, and things get tense as they revisit their breakup. However, Taylor has more on her plate to contend with when she learns that their family restaurant is up for sale. Determined to save the family business, she attempts to rekindle her father’s passion for cooking by entering their names in the town’s annual Sugar Festival cooking competition.

But now Taylor is faced with a big decision. She has to choose between her budding relationship with Jacob and saving the family’s restaurant to further her career.

Catch A Taste of Love this February 19, at 8 pm ET on Hallmark Channel.