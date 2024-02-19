Aespa 2024 ‘SYNK: Parallel Line’ tour is scheduled to be held from June 29, 2024, to September 29, 2024, in veneus across South Korea, Japan, Singapore, PRC Taiwan, Indonesia, as well as Thailand and Australia. The tour will be preceded by a two-night concert in Seoul, South Korea.

The new tour, which will feature performances in the cities of Osaka, Macau, and Hong Kong, among others, was announced via a post on their official Instagram page on February 18, 2024.

Ticketing as well as further venue details regarding the tour have not been released as of writing. Interested patrons are advised to keep an eye on the group's official social media for further details down the line.

Aespa 2024 ‘SYNK: Parallel Line’ tour dates and cities

Aespa started the year with the two Krazy K-pop super concerts, which also featured performances by artists such as Kid Laroi, The Boyz, Tae Yang, and Lauv, among others. The concerts were held at the BMO Stadium in Los Angeles, California.

Now the group is set to perform across the Pacific end of the world throughout the coming days. The full list of dates and cities for the Aespa ‘SYNK: Parallel Line’ 2024 tour is given below:

June 29, 2024 - Seoul, South Korea at TBA

June 30, 2024 - Seoul, South Korea at TBA

July 6, 2024 - Fukuoka, Japan at TBA

July 7, 2024 - Nagoya, Japan at TBA

July 10, 2024 - Nagoya, Japan at TBA

July 11, 2024 - Nagoya, Japan at TBA

July 14, 2024 - Saitama, Japan at TBA

July 15, 2024 - Saitama, Japan at TBA

July 20, 2024 - Singapore, Singapore at TBA

July 27, 2024 - Osaka, Japan at TBA

July 28, 2024 - Osaka, Japan at TBA

August 3, 2024 - Hong Kong, People's Republic of China at TBA

August 10, 2024 - Taipei, Taiwan at TBA

August 24, 2024 - Jakarta, Indonesia at TBA

August 31, 2024 - Sydney, Australia at TBA

September 2, 2024 - Melbourne, Australia at TBA

September 21, 2024 - Macau, People's Republic of China at TBA

September 28, 2024 - Bangkok, Thailand at TBA

While no concert has been announced in India so far, Aespa recently declared in an exclusive interview with IndiaToday on December 13, 2023, that they will also perform in the country in the near future, stating:

"We will make our way over to India as soon as we can. So keep believing in us, and thank you so much for all the love."

Aespa released their latest project, Drama, on November 10, 2023. The album peaked at number 3 on the Korean album chart and at number 33 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

Speaking about the EP in the above-quoted exclusive interview, the group elaborated on the themes and style behind it, stating:

"Drama include a variety of genres, so we tried to include several different types in our album. We set the mood of the album by starting off with Drama and with ‘Trick or Trick’ we tapped into (the genre of) thriller. ‘Don’t Blink’ is romance, ‘YOLO’ is a sitcom, and so on. We wanted to share a wide range of genres at once, which is why we ended up selecting these tracks."

Aespa is best known for their debut EP, Savage, which was released on October 5, 2021. The multi-platinum-certified EP peaked as a chart-topper on the Korean and Billboard 200 album charts.

The group is scheduled to release a full-length album later this year, as per their agency SM Entertainment.