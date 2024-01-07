Where to buy tickets for L.A.’s Krazy Super Concert? Presale, lineup, & all you need to know as BigBang’s Taeyang is set to headline

Krazy Super Concert has lived up to its name as one of the wildest K-pop concerts in 2024. According to their latest announcement, the star-studded event on February 10 will now be headlined by Taeyang of BigBang.

The full lineup for the Lunar New Year concert was unveiled on Friday, January 5, 2024, via the event's official Instagram account. Set to take place at the BMO Stadium in Los Angeles, K-pop fans will also get to see performances by popular groups like Aespa, The Boyz, and ZEROBASEONE.

Presale registration will be available through the event's official website. The presale starts on Tuesday, January 9, 2024, at 10 am local time. A password will be sent before the presale goes live.

General admission tickets and VIP packages will also be available on January 9, 2024, from 10 am to 10 pm local time, exclusively on the official website. The public on-sale will follow on Wednesday, January 10, 2024, at 10 am local time via Ticketmaster.

Taeyang, Lauv, aespa, (G)I-dle, The Boyz, and ZEROBASEONE to headline Krazy Super Concert

This concert will be Taeyang's first US performance since being discharged from his mandatory military service on November 10, 2019. Fans will be eager to see live performances of his new singles released in 2023, like Vibe featuring Jimin of BTS and Shoong featuring Lisa of BLACKPINK.

The event will also see the return of some familiar faces. Acts like TheBoyz, (G)I-DLE, and ZEROBASEONE were part of last year’s lineup at KCON Los Angeles. SM Entertainment girl group was also in the city during their tour in 2023.

Apart from the South Korean artists, this year's Krazy Super Concert will also feature American singer-songwriter Lauv. The artist has a huge Korean fanbase and even released his hit song Love You Like That in Korean using AI software. In the past, Lauv also collaborated with Minnie of (G)I-DLE for a joint performance of his 2022 track All 4 Nothing (I’m So in Love).

The Krazy Super Concert debuted in 2023, then called the Krazy K-Pop Super Concert. The event took place on August 26, 2023, and earned $457,000 at the UBS Arena in New York. The lineup back then featured performances by IVE, AB6IX, Kwon Eun Bi, Cravity, and Shownu and Hyungwon of Monsta X.

The Krazy Super Concert is a first-of-its-kind K-pop concert by Pulse, who have hosted dozens of EDM shows and world tours of many top South Korean artists, including EXO, Big Bang, and T-ARA. The organizers hope to top last year's event with A-list acts like Taeyang and Aespa in the mix.

The much-anticipated Krazy K-Pop Super Concert will be held on February 10, 2024, at the BMO Stadium in Los Angeles, California.