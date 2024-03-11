American Fiction: Full cast list revealed

American Fiction is an American comedy-drama directed and written by Cord Jefferson. The movie is based on the 2001 novel Erasure by Percival Everett. The movie follows the story of Thelonious "Monk" Ellison, who is a very intelligent African American upper-class writer and professor based in Los Angeles.

His works are academically praised but don't do well in the market. His latest manuscript is rejected by the publishers, who deemed it not black enough. He is placed on temporary leave due to his brashness with students over racial issues.

The university suggests he attend a literary seminar. Moreover, they suggest he spend time with his family in his hometown, Boston. His panel is poorly attended at the seminar. However, a room is packed for an interview with Sintara Golden, whose novel "We's Lives in Da Ghetto" talks about black stereotypes and is a bestselling novel.

Thelonious bonds with his mother, Agnes, in Boston, who is diagnosed with Alzheimer's, and his sister, Lisa, who is a physician. She later suffers a heart attack and dies in the hospital. After her funeral, he meets Coraline, and they start dating.

Let's explore the talented cast of American Fiction.

The primary cast of American Fiction

1) Jeffrey Wright

Jeffery Wright plays the role of the protagonist of the movie, Thelonious "Monk" Ellison. Thelonious is a highly intelligent writer and professor. He struggles with his career as his books don't do well in the market, which affects his latest works as well.

On the other hand, the university also forces him to go on temporary leave due to his behavior towards the students stemming from racial issues. Throughout the movie, Monk struggles to manage the complexities of his life, including his relationships, racial identity, and career.

Jeffery Wright's notable works include Basquiat (1996), Shaft (2000), Syriana (2005), W. (2008), the French Dispatch (2021), and Rustin (2023).

2) Tracee Ellis Ross

Tracee plays the role of Lisa Ellison, Monk's sister. Lisa is a physician. While having drinks with Monk, she tragically suffers a heart attack and later dies in the hospital. Her death deeply affects her brother, which becomes a pivotal moment in American Fiction. Tracee's previous works include Girlfriends (2000–2008), The High Note (2020), The Photograph (2020), and Black-Ish (2014–2022).

3) Issa Rae

Issa Rae plays the role of Sintara Golden in American Fiction. She is a bestselling author whose novel, We's Lives in Da Ghetto, talks about black stereotypes. Her success contrasts with the struggles of Monk in the literary world. Issa is a multi-talented actor who is known for her work in television and web series.

Some of her previous works are Awkward Black Girl (2011), Insecure (2016–2022), and The Lovebirds (2020).

4) Sterling K. Brown

Sterling Brown plays the character of Thelonious's estranged brother Clifford "Cliff" Ellison, who is a plastic surgeon. Cliff frequently engages in drug use and casual relationships. He has a complex relationship with Thelonious, and this adds to the theme of family dynamics in American Fiction.

Sterling's notable works include This is Us (2016–2022), Black Panther (2018), and Waves (2019).

5) Leslie Uggams

Leslie Uggams portrays the character of Agnes Ellison, Monk's mother, in American Fiction. She shows signs of Alzheimer's disease. The moments of her vulnerability add to the emotional depth of the story. Her rich career spanning film, television, and theater includes some of her notable works, like Roots (1977) and Deadpool (2016).

6) Erika Alexander

Erika Alexander plays the role of Coraline in American Fiction. She is a lawyer who lives across the street from Agnes's beach house. Monk meets her, and they eventually start dating amidst family challenges. Her previous works include The Cosby Show (1990–1992), The Long Walk Home (1990), Get Out (2017), American Refugee (2021), and Earth Mama (2023).

The secondary cast of American Fiction

The cast also includes:

John Ortiz as Arthur

Adam Brody as Wiley Valdespino

Keith David as Willy the Wonker

Myra Lucretia Taylor as Lorraine

Raymond Anthony Thomas as Maynard

Okieriete Onaodowan as Van Go Jenkins

Miriam Shor as Paula Baderman

Michael Cyril Creighton as John Bosco

Patrick Fischler as Mandel

Neal Lerner as Wilson Harnet

J.C. MacKenzie as Carl Brunt

Jenn Harris as Ailene Hoover

Bates Wilder as Jon Daniel Sigmarsen

Michael Jibrin as Jelani

Skyler Wright as Brittany

John Ales as Leo

Michele Proude as Bulger’s Nurse

Carmen Cusack as Gilda

David De Beck as Dr. Bulger

Joseph Marrella as Matthew Wilson

Stephen Burrell as Jordan Phillips

Nicole Kempskie as Sintara’s Moderator

Becki Dennis as Clinic Receptionist

Ryan Richard Doyle as Ned

Greta Quispe as Luz Borquez

Kate Avallone as Woman on Patio

Elle Sciore as Layne

Dustin Tucker as Phillip

Justin Andrew Phillips as Arthur’s Intern

Jason Armani Martinez as Nursing Home Orderly

Celeste Oliva as Dr. Tiefel

Christopher Barrow as Burt

Alexander Pobutsky as Kenny

Joshua Olumide as Alvin

Chhoyang Cheshatsang as Wiley’s Assistant

Michael Malvesti as Plainclothes Cop

Megan Robinson as Kenya Dunston

American Fiction premiered on December 15, 2023. The film's writer and director Cord Jefferson won best adapted screenplay at the 2024 Oscars.