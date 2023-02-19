Barnwood Builders season 15 release date, host, and air time on Magnolia

Mark Bowe is back with another season of Barnwood Builders to change the look of old cabins and barns. Season 15 of the show will premiere on Magnolia on Thursday, February 23 at 9 pm ET.

Fans will be able to stream the show on Fubo, Apple TV, and Discovery + one day after the television premiere.

The first episode of Barnwood Builders, titled Legendary Log Homes, will feature Mark Bowe building a custom log guest home in Dandridge in the hills of the Great Smoky Mountains.

Magnolia's description of the series reads:

"In this series, Mark Bowe and his crew of West Virginia-based craftsmen salvage antique barns and cabins before the timber can deteriorate. Their goal is to put new life into worn-out structures. Among its projects, the crew tackles disassembling an antebellum log cabin in West Virginia, refurbishing it and rebuilding it for a collector in Tennessee."

The episode will also feature Mark visiting one of the most famous homes in the country. Meanwhile, painter Johnny Jett will change the look of a candy store in Gatlinburg.

Barnwood Builders host Mark Bowe is the founder of Barnwood Living organization

Mark Bowe, 53, is from Glasgow, West Virginia and worked his way through West Virginia University as a coal miner to earn a bachelor’s degree in business administration. He then received a master’s degree in safety management from WVU's College of Business. He lives in Lewisburg with his wife Cindy and son Atticus.

Mark is known for being a craftsman, historian, businessman, and host of Barnwood Builders. He founded his own renovation business called Antique Cabins and Barns in 1995. The name was later changed to Barnwood Living organization, which has changed the structure of 500 pioneer-era cabins.

He wants to honor the “craft of America’s pioneer ancestors” and wants to save their hard work for centuries to come. Fans can also book him for motivational speeches through his official website. Bowe is also the owner of an insurance company and has served once on the city council.

In an interview with Greenbrier Valley, Bowe said that he wanted to change the way people looked at West Virginia:

"I'd like to change the stereotype of the word "hillbilly." The network wouldn't let us use it the first season, but then truck drivers would be making deliveries to us and proudly identifying themselves as hillbillies. The network came around. I think it means strong ties to family and friends, a willingness to do hard work, and things like perseverance and fortitude."

Mark likes to kayak, canoe, fish, go camping, throw hatchets and play tomahawk. His 2013 Ted Talk, The Front Porch, is currently available on YouTube and has more than 17k views. His team members include Johnny Jet, Sherman Thompson, Tim Rose, and Graham Ferguson.

About Barnwood Builders season 15

A sneak peek of the season showcases Mark Bowe's team demolishing a house and rebuilding it. In it, Mark also says that he loves the mountains and the sea view. He states that he loves to "repurpose history" by saving the old cabins.

Describing his love for his work, Bowe mentions:

"If you don’t have fun with what you are doing, you just need to do something else."

Barnwood Builders will air on the Magnolia network every Thursday at 9 pm ET.

Poll : 0 votes