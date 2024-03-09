Blown Away season 4: Winner revealed

Netflix's Blown Away, a competitive reality series featuring glass artists, aired its latest installment, season 5, on Friday, March 8, 2024. The show dropped all 10 episodes in one go and at the end of which, one glass artist took home the prize.

Mordan Peterson, who won the show walked away with $100,000 in the season 4 finale after going up against nine other glass artists and glassblowers. In the season finale, Morgan and Ryan competed in one final challenge.

As part of the final challenge, they had to make enough glass art products to fill one half of an art gallery in 10 hours. At the end of the task, the two contestants were judged on the design, concept, and overall presentation. While both the Blown Away contestants put up a good fight, Peterson emerged victorious and added her name to the list of winners.

Blown Away season 4 finale recap

Blown Away season 4 aired all 10 episodes on Friday, March 8, 2024. During the segment, the finalists Morgan and Ryan were briefed about the last challenge that stood between them and the grand prize of $100,000.

Hunter March and Katherine Gray noted that the winner would also get to display their art at the Corning Museum of Glass. They added that the winner would also get an "all-expenses-paid trip" to Venice, Italy for a residency with Adriano Berengo.

To the cast members' surprise, the world-renowned artist visited them ahead of the competition. Ryan expressed his excitement about being able to meet Berengo. He noted that he never thought in a million years that his work would be evaluated by the well-known artist.

March and Gray told the two contestants that while they could create whatever they wanted, their glass installation should represent them in some way. It also needed to be a "creative, technical wonder" worthy of winning.

"Winning this competition would be huge. It would definitely totally pivot the direction of my career," Morgan noted.

To help them with the challenge, the Blown Away season 4 contestants had three artists each from the Corning Museum assigned to their teams. Morgan told the artists that she wanted to do a crime scene installation while Ryan decided to make a pendulum, which would hang from the center of the gallery.

The Netflix star noted that he wanted to make it swing so it would "draw ellipses in the sand below it." The cast member decided to use black glass for his art piece and noted that it is a beautiful mirror.

"What I'm trying to talk about here is self-reflection and seeing yourself in different perspectives," he stated.

He later told the cameras that he wanted to blow people away but that the act of a moving pendulum was "unnerving." He explained to his team that he need to make the "physics" of the installation work.

Morgan's installation was based on six murders that took place in Chicago in the 1920s. While Ryan's gallery was centered around one thing, Morgan noted that she was making a lot of different things. The contestant's gallery was going to include shotgun shells, blood spatter, bottles, martini glasses, shakers, ice buckets, and an arsenic bottle.

While both faced difficulties during the ten hours that they were assigned, the Blown Away contestants were able to successfully present their installations to the judges, with Morgan's interactive gallery winning her Blown Away season 4.

Episodes of the reality show are available to stream on Netflix.