Caroline Hu x Adidas sneakers: Everything we know so far

Caroline Hu's collaboration with Adidas for the Autumn/Winter collection at the Paris Fashion Week introduced a bold and whimsical aesthetic through the incorporation of frills on the sneakers.

Utilizing both the Adidas Samba and Superstar models, Hu adorned these shoes with white and royal blue rosette laces, adding a dreamy and feminine touch to the designs. The Superstar iterations, in particular, feature a more subdued yet puffed-up silhouette, enhancing their visual appeal.

While the brand has teased the upcoming release of these sneakers with snapshots on social media, a specific launch date has not yet been announced.

More details on Caroline Hu x Adidas sneakers

China-born, New York-based fashion designer Caroline Hu debuted her Autumn-Winter collection at the Paris Fashion Week, once again showcasing her innovative flair with Adidas sneakers.

This season, she introduced frills throughout the sneakers, capturing attention with their bold and avant-garde aesthetic. The presentation, assisted by Edison Chen, highlighted the sneakers' design, featuring rosette lace materials that imbue them with a distinctively edgy look.

The rosette lace embellishments cover most of the sneakers' upper, with the design predominantly in blue and white hues. Despite the intricate lace detailing, the flat laces remain visible, adding a subtle contrast to the overall design. According to reports from media outlet SNKRDUNK, these sneakers are identified as Adidas Samba models, further emphasizing their fusion of sportswear and high fashion.

Caroline Hu's innovative approach extended beyond the Adidas Samba to the Superstar silhouette, which received its own unique interpretation. Crafted with white fabric, the sneakers boast a distinctive puffy silhouette that sets them apart.

Accentuating this design are green and red accents, reminiscent of a rose-like allure. This creative juxtaposition of colors and textures further solidifies Hu's reputation for pushing the boundaries of conventional sneaker design.

Caroline Hu's collaboration with Adidas for the Spring/Summer collection at the Paris Fashion Week marked a continuation of their creative partnership. Previous iterations showcased similar designs but with different colors and features.

Among these were variations of the Samba silhouette, characterized by a quilted upper and distinct colorways. One standout design featured a puffed-up upper crafted from pink glossy fabric, complemented by white tri-stripes for a unique aesthetic contrast.

Hu has hinted on Instagram that these new iterations will soon be available to the public, although a final release date has yet to be confirmed.