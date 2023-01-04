Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle Tour 2023: Dates, tickets, where to buy, venues, and more 

Legendary comedians Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle are set to co-headline a tour in January this year. The five-date trek will kick off on January 20 in Oklahoma City and will conclude on January 27 in North Charleston, South Carolina. Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle will also make stops in St. Louis, Memphis, and Birmingham on their tour.

The presale for the tour will go live on January 4, at 10.00 am PT, while the general on-sale ticket will go live at 10.00 am PT on January 6. Presale tickets can also be accessed by Memphis Grizzlies MVP Season Ticket Members, recipients of FedExForum Event Alert emails, and subscribers of Grizzlies e-News.

Tickets for Chris Rock’s and Dave Chappelle’s shows will also be available via FedExForum Box Office.

Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle 2023 Tour Dates

Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle will hit the road for a set of shows this month on the following dates:

January 20, 2023 – Oklahoma City, OK at Paycom Center

January 22, 2023 – St Louis, MO at Enterprise Center

January 23, 2023 – Memphis, TN at FedExForum

January 25, 2023 – Birmingham, AL at Legacy Arena at The BJCC

January 27, 2023 – North Charleston, SC at the North Charleston Coliseum

Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle’s tour will be a device-free event, and attendees will be required to lock their devices in a pouch before the show begins.

A press release from Live Nation Entertainment noted:

"No cellphones, cameras or recording devices will be allowed at this show. Upon arrival, all phones and smart watches will be secured in Yondr pouches that will be unlocked at the end of the show.”

It further added:

“Guests maintain possession of their phones throughout the night, and if needed, may access their phones at designated Yondr unlocking stations in the lobby. Anyone caught with a cellphone in the venue will be immediately ejected."

Both comedians Dave Chappelle and Chris Rock have had an eventful year. Chris Rock also hosted an extensive tour called the Ego Death World tour. In March 2022 during the Academy Awards, Chris Rock was slapped by actor Will Smith for making fun of his wife Jada Smith.

Following the slapping incident, Dave Chappelle backed Chris Rock during a show in Liverpool and said that Will Smith showed who he was. He said:

“A lot of people forget who Will Smith is. Then 10 minutes before he was about to get the biggest award… he acted like he was back in Philadelphia.”

Dave Chappelle had his own controversial incidents, facing backlash for his transphobic jokes and for inviting Elon Musk on stage during a show in December. Earlier in May 2022, Chappelle was attacked by a man during his Netflix is a Joke fest. Isaiah Lee, the man, told the New York Post that he found the show's content triggering. Lee identified as bisexual and told the Post that maybe Chappelle should consider running his material by people it could affect.

Despite the controversies, Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle have consistently been headlining tours since last year. They performed a set of shows in the UK last September, followed by shows in the US in December.

