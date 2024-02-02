Dateline on NBC: Where is Greg Malarik now? 

Dateline on NBC returns this Friday, February 2, 2024, with a chilling new episode that delves into the murder case of Navy petty officer Sherri Malarik. In an investigation that spanned almost two decades, her husband, Greg Malarik, was the prime accused tried for her murder.

Greg Malarik was the prime suspect when Sherri Malarik was found shot dead inside her minivan on September 22, 2001. However, a lack of evidence led to Greg Malarik being acquitted. He was arrested again in 2020, and after two more trials, he was deemed 'not guilty' by the judiciary.

The mysterious murder of Sherri Malarik is discussed in the upcoming Dateline NBC episode titled The Sleepover. The official synopsis of the upcoming episode reads,

"Navy petty officer and devoted mother Sherri Malarik is found shot to death in her minivan after she disappeared. The case remains cold until new revelations and old memories resurface, dividing the Florida family. In Friday’s two-hour Dateline, her grown-up children speak out about the two-decade search for answers.”

The episode will air on NBC at 9/8 c on February 2, 2024, making it the 25th episode of season 32.

Dateline NBC: Greg Malarik is a free man after he was acquitted in October 2023 for the murder of Sherri Malarik

Greg Malarik during his trial (image via WEAR)

As per initial reports by Pensacola New Journal, authorities found Sherri Malarik's lifeless body in a Cantonment Winn Dixie parking lot on September 22, 2001. Sherri was initially discovered by her brother-in-law, and he reported to the police immediately. Sherri was found dead on the family van's passenger floorboard with two gunshot wounds to her head.

Authorities suspected Greg in 2001 but could not arrest him due to a lack of evidence. He was charged with the murder of his then-wife Sherri only in 2020 when his ex-girlfriend and alleged accomplice Jennifer Spohn came forward with information that helped convict him of murder.

The upcoming episode of Dateline NBC explores how Greg Malarik was free on a $400,000 bond after his arrest. Greg Malarik's first trial was held in June 2022 and ended in a mistrial. The court deemed him 'not guilty' of murder after a 12-member jury in Escambia County could not reach a conclusive decision to provide a verdict on his first-degree murder charges.

A second trial of Greg Malarik was held in October 2023. As per reports by Pensacola News Journal, the second trial found that there was mishandling of evidence on the part of the Escambia County Sheriff's Office and the Naval Criminal Investigative Service.

Greg Malarik was acquitted of murdering Sherri Malarik in October 2023. He was serving at the Navy base at the time of his arrest in 2020, and Greg will likely go back to his old job now that he has been cleared by the court of any part in the murder.

More about Greg Malarik and Sherri Malarik

Greg Malarik met Sherri when they were both Navy petty officers in the 1990s. The pair were stationed in Bermuda and got involved romantically. They got married to each other around seven years before Sherri Malarik's murder.

Reports by Pensacola News Journal state that the pair was happy together in the initial years of their marriage. However, when they had three kids together in quick succession, Greg turned abusive towards the children. He even started an affair with Jennifer Spohn (who later presented evidence against Greg, citing that he was behind Sherri's murder).

Catch the latest episode of Dateline that will air at 9/8 c on NBC on Friday, February 2, 2024.